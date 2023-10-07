Watch Now
Taylor's extension with Colts gives him security
Mike Florio reacts to the Indianapolis Colts giving running back Jonathan Taylor a three-year extension and what that means for both sides moving forward.
Taylor’s extension with Colts gives him security
Bengals, Texans, Eagles, Rams in Week 5 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms give their best bets for NFL Week 5, including a potential defensive struggle between the Bengals and Cardinals, the Rams facing off against the Eagles and more.
Week 5 preview: Bengals vs. Cardinals
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview a "dangerous" game between the Bengals and Cardinals, and discuss whether Cincinnati can avoid falling to 1-4 against Arizona.
Week 5 preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss whether it's time to panic in Pittsburgh ahead of their Week 5 AFC North matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
Week 5 preview: Packers vs. Raiders
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Week 5 Monday night matchup between the Packers and Raiders where the likely return of Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) could be the key difference maker for the Raiders.
Week 5 preview: Saints vs. Patriots
Neither the Saints nor the Patriots have an offense that is firing on all cylinders right now. Will either be able to find some traction in Week 5?
Week 5 preview: Cowboys vs. 49ers
The Cowboys and 49ers meet up again in one of the best matchups so far this season. Can Dallas get revenge on on San Francisco for ending its season two straight years?
Week 5 preview: Giants vs. Dolphins
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview the Week 5 matchup between the Giants and Dolphins, including whether New York can rebound from a disappointing MNF performance against a Miami team hoping to rebound from last week.
Week 5 preview: Titans vs. Colts
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why it'll be a tight matchup, as the Titans offense seems to be finding its footing but is inconsistent, while the Colts are coming off an OT loss.