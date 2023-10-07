 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Taylor's extension with Colts gives him security

October 7, 2023 01:37 PM
Mike Florio reacts to the Indianapolis Colts giving running back Jonathan Taylor a three-year extension and what that means for both sides moving forward.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_jonathantaylorcontract_231007.jpg
3:17
Taylor’s extension with Colts gives him security
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bestbets_231005.jpg
2:44
Bengals, Texans, Eagles, Rams in Week 5 best bets
Now Playing
nbc_simms_cinari_231005.jpg
3:08
Week 5 preview: Bengals vs. Cardinals
Now Playing
nbc_simms_balpit_231005.jpg
3:52
Week 5 preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_packersraiders_231005.jpg
2:14
Week 5 preview: Packers vs. Raiders
Now Playing
nbc_simms_nopats_231005.jpg
2:20
Week 5 preview: Saints vs. Patriots
Now Playing
nbc_simms_cowboys49ers_231005.jpg
3:45
Week 5 preview: Cowboys vs. 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_nygmia_231005.jpg
3:28
Week 5 preview: Giants vs. Dolphins
Now Playing
nbc_simms_tenind_231005.jpg
2:53
Week 5 preview: Titans vs. Colts
Now Playing
nbc_csu_jetbro_231005.jpg
3:51
Week 5 preview: Jets vs. Broncos
Now Playing