Cowboys 'rock of offensive line' Martin retires
Mike Florio analyzes why the Dallas Cowboys need to devote more resources to their offensive line after the retirement of seven-time All-Pro guard Zack Martin.
Mike Florio analyzes why the Dallas Cowboys need to devote more resources to their offensive line after the retirement of seven-time All-Pro guard Zack Martin.
Has the need for the Pro Bowl passed?
With the struggles of the NFL Pro Bowl and the NBA All-Star Game, Mike Florio examines the viability of all-star events in the modern sports world.
Texans could continue cycle of new stadiums
Mike Florio breaks down the reports that the Texans are considering a new stadium and the fundamental struggle at play as many teams look for state-of-the-art accommodations.
U.S. sports betting industry sees record revenue
Mike Florio takes a deep dive into the sports betting market to examine the generational impacts this could have, as well as what the future holds and how the NFL could eventually take action.
49ers reportedly exploring minority stake sale
Mike Florio dissects recent reports suggesting the 49ers are weighing a minority stake sale of up to 10% with a valuation of over $9B, analyzing what the move would mean for the NFL and team ownership.
Why NFL teams will be ‘giddy’ about cap increase
Mike Florio discusses the NFL sending out a memo to all teams that the 2025 salary cap will be increasing between $277.5-$281.5 million, which is up from the $255.4 million number it was for the 2024 season.
Netflix eyeing more with potential NFL package
Mike Florio explains how Netflix's interest in a Sunday afternoon NFL package could totally revolutionize the league's broadcasting future.
Hill-Lyles race could be ‘shut down’ by NFL
Mike Florio discusses the planned race between Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill and Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles, an event that could be impacted if the NFL decides to step in.
Rams should avoid replacing Stafford with Rodgers
With Aaron Rodgers leaving New York, Mike Florio looks ahead to what's next for the veteran quarterback, including why he doesn't believe the Rams should move on from Matthew Stafford in favor of the former Jet.
Effects of Mixon, Anderson winning fine appeals
Mike Florio unpacks the effects of Texans' Joe Mixon and Will Anderson Jr. having their fines for criticizing officials rescinded and the deeper issue surrounding the NFL protecting officials from criticism.