 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Hutchinson, Lions not naïve to the big picture

November 6, 2023 07:13 PM
Aidan Hutchinson joins Mike Florio to talk about Halloween costumes, keeping weight on during the NFL season and whether the Detroit Lions are aiming for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_aidanhutchinson_231106.jpg
12:39
Hutchinson, Lions not naïve to the big picture
Now Playing
nbc_simms_texans_231102v2.jpg
3:28
Week 9 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans
Now Playing
nbc_simms_packers_231102.jpg
2:47
Week 9 preview: Rams vs. Packers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_browns_231102v2__907770.jpg
2:13
Week 9 preview: Cardinals vs. Browns
Now Playing
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_231102.jpg
4:02
Week 9 preview: Chargers vs. Jets
Now Playing
nbc_simms_billsvsbengals_231102.jpg
3:26
Week 9 preview: Bills vs. Bengals
Now Playing
nbc_simms_cowboysvseagles_231102.jpg
3:13
Week 9 preview: Cowboys vs. Eagles
Now Playing
nbc_simms_seahawks_231102.jpg
3:17
Week 9 preview: Seahawks vs. Ravens
Now Playing
nbc_simms_nygvsraiders_231102.jpg
2:10
Week 9 preview: Giants vs. Raiders
Now Playing
nbc_simms_viking_231102.jpg
3:45
Week 9 preview: Vikings vs. Falcons
Now Playing