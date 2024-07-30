 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_judonv3_240730.jpg
Patriots’ Judon not practicing at camp
nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_240730.jpg
PFT Mailbag: How patient are Broncos with Payton?
nbc_pftpm_bisacciav2_240730.jpg
Bisaccia expects ‘amendments’ to kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_judonv3_240730.jpg
Patriots’ Judon not practicing at camp
nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_240730.jpg
PFT Mailbag: How patient are Broncos with Payton?
nbc_pftpm_bisacciav2_240730.jpg
Bisaccia expects ‘amendments’ to kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Florio: In-game coach interviews are unnecessary

July 30, 2024 03:15 PM
Mike Florio reacts to the latest news of the NFL requiring coaches to conduct in-game interviews this season and explains why this is a needless move by the league.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_judonv3_240730.jpg
3:01
Patriots’ Judon not practicing at camp
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_240730.jpg
23:10
PFT Mailbag: How patient are Broncos with Payton?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_bisacciav2_240730.jpg
7:21
Bisaccia expects ‘amendments’ to kickoff rule
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_nflingameintvsv2_240730.jpg
3:46
Florio: In-game coach interviews are unnecessary
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_cousinsv2_240730.jpg
6:49
Vikings were ‘honest’ during talks with Cousins
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_prescott_240729.jpg
6:28
Will Prescott be the first QB to earn $60M/year?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_tagovailoa_240729.jpg
8:24
Analyzing Tagovailoa’s extension with Dolphins
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240729.jpg
11:22
NFL’s Sunday Ticket case has a ‘big week coming’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mailbag_240729.jpg
21:17
PFT Mailbag: Fully guaranteed deal for Prescott?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mahomes_240729.jpg
6:23
Mahomes doesn’t feel underpaid after QB megadeals
Now Playing