 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240802.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240802.jpg
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
nbc_pftpm_newnflrules_240802.jpg
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240802.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240802.jpg
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
nbc_pftpm_newnflrules_240802.jpg
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?

August 2, 2024 01:09 PM
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to answer questions about the judge's decision to overturn the Sunday Ticket verdict, how the league's reputation will be affected and more.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240802.jpg
15:49
PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240802.jpg
19:05
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_newnflrules_240802.jpg
14:21
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_prescott_240802.jpg
6:17
Florio: Cowboys want ‘escape hatch’ with Prescott
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_hofgame_240802.jpg
5:15
New NFL kickoff rules, rosters highlight HOF game
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240801.jpg
11:47
Source: NFL expects no 2024 Sunday Ticket changes
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_steelers_240801.jpg
11:31
Simms: ‘Nightmare’ for Wilson amid QB1 battle
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_49erscontract_240801.jpg
6:15
49ers contract issues persist with Aiyuk, Williams
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_purdy_240801.jpg
5:51
Purdy positioning himself to be highest-paid QB
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_cowboys_240801.jpg
13:06
Cowboys ‘dragging their feet’ on extending stars
Now Playing