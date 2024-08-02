Watch Now
PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to answer questions about the judge's decision to overturn the Sunday Ticket verdict, how the league's reputation will be affected and more.
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
Mike Florio provides the latest update on the NFL Sunday Ticket lawsuit, including U.S. District Judge Philip Gutierrez overturning the jury's $4.7 billion verdict in the class-action lawsuit.
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season
Mike Florio examines notable changes to the NFL rulebook for the 2024-25 season, including it being easier for QBs to throw the ball away, the "cheat motion" and more.
Florio: Cowboys want ‘escape hatch’ with Prescott
Mike Florio discusses the contract talks between the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott, explaining why the team wants to have an 'escape hatch' in any long-term deal with him.
New NFL kickoff rules, rosters highlight HOF game
Mike Florio shares his top takeaways after the NFL's Hall of Fame Game, from the new kickoff rules to the new look rosters for the Texans and Bears.
Source: NFL expects no 2024 Sunday Ticket changes
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate the latest rumblings in the NFL Sunday Ticket trial and where things stand as the 2024 season looms.
Simms: ‘Nightmare’ for Wilson amid QB1 battle
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the ongoing battle for the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback spot between veteran Russell Wilson and fourth-year pro Justin Fields.
49ers contract issues persist with Aiyuk, Williams
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into the lingering contract situations the 49ers face, with Brandon Aiyuk holding in and Trent Williams holding out, and spell out what San Francisco needs to do.
Purdy positioning himself to be highest-paid QB
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, looking ahead to what his next contract could look like and why he will likely cash in ahead of free agency.