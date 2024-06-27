Watch Now
Will NFL teams concede 30 yards on new kickoffs?
Mike Florio explores how long it could take for NFL teams to decide to kick out of the end zone, allowing 30 yards to opponents in the process for the sake of reducing injuries.
How much longer will Mahomes play in the NFL?
Mike Florio discusses Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, questioning how much longer the two-time MVP will play in the NFL.
Will NFL teams concede 30 yards on new kickoffs?
Mike Florio explores how long it could take for NFL teams to decide to kick out of the end zone, allowing 30 yards to opponents in the process for the sake of reducing injuries.
What does Michaels’ A.I. voice mean for future?
Mike Florio discusses Al Michaels' A.I. voice being used for highlights in the upcoming Paris Olympics, questioning if NFL fans would want to hear A.I. commentary from legends such as John Madden and Pat Summerall.
PFT PM Mailbag: Impact of NFL Sunday Ticket trial
Mike Florio opens up the PFTPM mailbag to answer fan questions about the impact of the Sunday Ticket trial, NFL antitrust exemption and more.
NFL ordered to pay $4B+ in Sunday Ticket verdict
Mike Florio reacts to the verdict delivered in the NFL Sunday Ticket antitrust lawsuit trial, where the jury ordered the league to pay over $4 billion in damages.
Unpacking bankruptcy reports around Pierce
Mike Florio breaks down the reports that Antonio Pierce's wife filed for bankruptcy this month, how the situation stems from the coach's involvement in car dealerships and why this will be a distraction for Las Vegas.
PFT PM Mailbag: Will NFL ever expand to London?
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to answer fan questions about the NFL's potential to expand to London, how legal proceedings would follow, details about the Sunday Ticket trial and more.
Florio: I’d be ‘stunned’ if NFL made London move
Mike Florio doesn't think an NFL team will make a permanent move to London anytime soon, explaining why recent rumors feel like an NFL promotional tool to expand European interest in the league.
Jacksonville approves Jaguars’ stadium renovations
Mike Florio shares his thoughts on the deal struck between Jacksonville and the Jaguars, in which the city council approved a $1.4 billion renovation of EverBank Stadium.