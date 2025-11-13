Brown tells fantasy owners, ‘Get rid of me’

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
McCarthy has star quality, but fine-tuning details
McConkey: Herbert’s ‘will to win’ is so evident
PFT Mailbag: Top Jets-Patriots storylines
Other PFT Content
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
McCarthy has star quality, but fine-tuning details
McConkey: Herbert’s ‘will to win’ is so evident
PFT Mailbag: Top Jets-Patriots storylines
Other PFT Content
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Brown tells fantasy owners, ‘Get rid of me’
November 13, 2025 07:45 AM
Mike Florio unpacks the latest remarks A.J. Brown made on a Twitch stream and explains the difference between if he’d said those words on the football field versus a semi-private environment.
Related Videos
11:55
McCarthy has star quality, but fine-tuning details
13:55
McConkey: Herbert’s ‘will to win’ is so evident
10:57
PFT Mailbag: Top Jets-Patriots storylines
07:45
Brown: We can’t keep relying on the defense
02:29
Florio: Wilson is ‘just ordinary now’
02:54
How Winston stayed ready for opportunity to start
16:20
Colts’ Smith opens up on mental health in the NFL
05:16
Smith: Colts’ ‘lack of ego’ has bred success
13:43
Why Lions had success with Campbell calling plays
09:12
Rams are in a ‘different class’ than 49ers
01:37
Simms will be ‘shocked’ if NFC doesn’t win SB
01:28
Winston to start with Dart in concussion protocol
01:20
Harrison Jr. out after appendicitis surgery
08:53
Sit Pollard and Worthy, start Flowers and Pitts
06:58
Sit DEN’s Nix and SEA’s Walker, start TB’s White
04:51
Fantasy impacts for Jaguars with Hunter out
05:42
Fantasy impacts of Winston starting Week 11
08:18
Harrison had appendicitis surgery, out for Week 11
01:49
Can Seahawks make Stafford look ‘human again?’
04:27
Brown pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge
02:36
Simms discusses wish list for Giants head coach
02:31
Jags must reassess Hunter’s role next year
09:45
Belichick addresses Giants’ head coach opening
02:21
Tomlin has no ‘long-term’ concerns about Rodgers
07:04
Evaluating top options for Giants’ next head coach
09:22
PFT Power Rankings: Top seven are ‘heavy hitters’
03:35
Exploring idea of flexing games to different days
15:36
Why Stafford isn’t seen as one of all-time greats
09:28
Eagles’ offense ‘leaves a lot of meat on the bone’
03:28
Giants reportedly elevate Winston to QB2
Latest Clips
03:37
Will Skenes stay with the Pirates long-term?
02:00
McIlroy on improving wedge play to be well rounded
01:58
Highlights: Jokic drops 55 as DEN beats LAC
01:55
Highlights: Hawks dominant in win over Kings
01:58
Highlights: Thunders cruise past Lakers
02:53
Bittle, Oregon benefitting from early tests
01:56
Highlights: Hornets top Giannis-less Bucks
04:46
Highlights: Oregon staves off SDSU’s upset bid
01:58
Highlights: Suns win as Mavericks’ woes continue
01:59
Highlights: Sharpe, Avdija lead POR to win vs. NO
01:58
Highlights: Curry, Warriors edge past Spurs
01:57
Highlights: Durant, Rockets top Wizards 135-112
02:00
Highlights: Allen shines in Cavs’ win vs. Heat
02:50
Bold takes: Big Ten wins first title in decades
01:59
Highlights: Magic hand Knicks first home loss
01:59
Highlights: Celtics cruise to win over Grizzlies
01:59
Highlights: Reed, Robinson lead Pistons past Bulls
08:29
Highlights: Clark dazzles in Annika pro-am return
02:03
Strong continues to break out for Rutgers
07:30
Is Morant ‘on strike’ to get traded from Memphis?
14:02
How Doncic trade tanked Harrison’s reputation
01:24
Meyers’ fantasy value is expected to increase
16:39
NASCAR’s biggest and wildest crashes of 2025
01:14
Dobbins’ injury will ‘vault’ Harvey into RB2 range
07:23
NFL takes: Allen the new Rivers, NE are contenders
02:33
Korda calls neck injury ‘one of my worst’ ever
01:29
What Green’s injury means for Suns’ Allen, Brooks
01:24
Bailey better suited in 9-cat formats now starting
01:42
Embiid remains ‘hard to trust’ in fantasy
15:29
Campbell taking over play calling is ‘a bold move’
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue