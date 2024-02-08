 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

TJ Watt shares how growing up with JJ helped him

February 8, 2024 01:30 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by T.J. Watt to unpack how roughhousing with his brother J.J. paved the way for his mental toughness, why accountability is such a priority for the Steelers and more.
Up Next
nbc_pft_nickallegretti_240208.jpg
1:59
Reid: Bet on Allegretti starting at left guard
Now Playing
nbc_pft_djmooreintv_240208.jpg
8:10
Moore unpacks differences between CAR and CHI
Now Playing
nbc_pft_superbowlprops_v3_240207.jpg
4:42
Super Bowl LVIII props: Players to watch
Now Playing
nbc_pft_justinjeffersonintv_240207.jpg
8:40
Jefferson: ‘I know the value that I have’ in MIN
Now Playing
nbc_pft_steveyoung_240207.jpg
16:32
Young describes what make Purdy, Mahomes special
Now Playing
nbc_pft_sblviiipowerrankings_270204.jpg
9:49
Power rankings: Best offensive weapons in SB LVIII
Now Playing
nbc_pft_andyreidupdate_240207.jpg
6:47
Simms: Chiefs can handle old-school coaching
Now Playing
nbc_pft_crosbyintv_v2_240207.jpg
11:00
Why Crosby pushed so hard for Pierce to become HC
Now Playing
nbc_pft_danmarinointv_240207.jpg
13:59
Marino was ‘impressed’ by Tua’s accuracy, timing
Now Playing
nbc_pft_derrickbrooksintv_240207.jpg
13:54
Brooks explains why tackling is a ‘lost art’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_penixjrintv_240207.jpg
12:26
Penix Jr. details his path to the 2024 NFL Draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bakermayfieldintv_240207.jpg
6:02
How uncertainty has given Mayfield a ‘chippy’ edge
Now Playing