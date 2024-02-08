Watch Now
TJ Watt shares how growing up with JJ helped him
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by T.J. Watt to unpack how roughhousing with his brother J.J. paved the way for his mental toughness, why accountability is such a priority for the Steelers and more.
Reid: Bet on Allegretti starting at left guard
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate how Nick Allegretti will perform likely starting at left guard in Super Bowl LVIII.
Moore unpacks differences between CAR and CHI
D.J. Moore joins PFT to discuss the trade that sent him to Chicago, Justin Fields' steady growth and leadership ability, and what helped turn the Bears' season around.
Super Bowl LVIII props: Players to watch
Mike Florio and Chris Simms rip through props, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for pass yards and rush yards for Super Bowl LVIII.
Jefferson: ‘I know the value that I have’ in MIN
Mike Florio and Chris Simms welcome Justin Jefferson to unpack how the Vikings adapted to their slew of injuries this season, why he's "waiting patiently" for his new contract and how it's a matter of respect.
Young describes what make Purdy, Mahomes special
Steve Young joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to explain what makes Kyle Shanahan so innovative, how Brock Purdy isn't "the prototype" but he "owns the data," how Patrick Mahomes can become Superman and more.
Power rankings: Best offensive weapons in SB LVIII
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive into the strongest offensive assets in Super Bowl LVIII, from Christian McCaffrey to Travis Kelce and more.
Simms: Chiefs can handle old-school coaching
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the possibility of Andy Reid moving on, Eric Bieniemy spending time with the Chiefs ahead of the AFC title game and more.
Why Crosby pushed so hard for Pierce to become HC
Maxx Crosby provides insight on how he trains year round to separate himself from the pack, why he was adamant about Antonio Pierce becoming head coach and tells Chris Simms to “put some respect on us.”
Marino was ‘impressed’ by Tua’s accuracy, timing
Pro Football Hall of Fame QB Dan Marino joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to outline what adjustments the Dolphins need to make to get past the first round, why he thinks Tua Tagovailoa had a “terrific” year and more.
Brooks explains why tackling is a ‘lost art’
Pro Football Hall of Fame LB Derrick Brooks joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to explore how the game has evolved, which linebackers he’s keeping a close eye on in Super Bowl LVIII and more.
Penix Jr. details his path to the 2024 NFL Draft
NFL Draft top prospect QB Michael Penix Jr. catches up with Mike Florio and Chris Simms about the strengths and weaknesses of his game, and what he is most looking forward to at the pro level.
How uncertainty has given Mayfield a ‘chippy’ edge
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Baker Mayfield to unpack his journey starting for four different teams in three years, reflect on his performance at the end of the season, the loss to the Lions and more.