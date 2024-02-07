 Skip navigation
Nacua: NFL draft evaluators overlooked my passion

February 7, 2024 12:38 PM
Puka Nacua explains how it felt to break 1961 NFL records for the most receptions and receiving yards as a rookie, where his name 'Puka' originates from, shows off his first chain from Aaron Donald, and more.
