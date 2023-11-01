 Skip navigation
Raiders fire head coach McDaniels, G.M. Ziegler

November 1, 2023 07:59 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons outline why “The Patriot Way” takes time, and how neither Josh McDaniels nor Dave Ziegler should’ve been hired in the first place if Mark Davis wasn't going to give it time to work.
