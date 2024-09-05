Watch Now
Top matchups in Ravens-Chiefs NFL season opener
From Kyle Hamilton against Travis Kelce and John Harbaugh vs. Andy Reid, Mike Florio and Chris Simms highlight key matchups they'll be watching in the Ravens and Chiefs NFL season opener.
Broncos did the ‘right thing’ with Surtain II deal
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to the Denver Broncos securing star cornerback Patrick Surtain II to a four-year, $96M extension.
Belichick trying to ‘rehabilitate his reputation’
With Bill Belichick officially diving into social media, Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore if the legendary figure's recent moves offer hints about his future in the NFL.
Inside Rice’s legal situation as NFL season begins
With Rashee Rice set to avoid the NFL Commissioner’s Exempt List to start the year, PFT explores how the 24-year-old’s legal situation could unfold throughout the season.
Burrow, Bengals are ‘hungriest’ to dethrone Chiefs
With the Chiefs eyeing three straight titles, Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate which AFC teams have the best chances of challenging Patrick Mahomes & Co. in 2024.
Chiefs ‘embrace’ pressure of three-peat quest
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how the Chiefs will manage massive expectations headed into the season, explaining why we'll see a "different" side of Andy Reid's team this year.
Ravens’ offense can flash ‘new tricks’ vs. Chiefs
With Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson leading Baltimore's run game, PFT evaluates what the Ravens must do to find success against the Chiefs in Thursday's NFL season opener.
Top new QB-to-WR combos
From Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze to Sam Darnold and Justin Jefferson, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons outline which new QB-WR dynamic duos they're keeping an eye on in 2024.
S. Diggs responds to critics
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons unpack Stefon Diggs’ remarks to critics about his level of play ahead of the 2024 NFL season.
Williams points to Purdy as next up for payday
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss what could happen if Trent Williams’ fines are not eligible to be waived, as well as why Brock Purdy’s next contract will be life-changing after the 2024-25 NFL season.
Goff must be able to ‘negate limitations’
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons outline why the Lions need Jared Goff to be able to handle more in 2024 and why that includes stepping up in big moments.
NFC ‘pressure cooker’ in 2024
From Sam Darnold to Kirk Cousins, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons outline which individuals are under the most pressure in 2024.