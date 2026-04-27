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Was Simpson pick the best decision for Rams?

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Tisch present in Giants’ draft room

April 27, 2026 09:22 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms address Steve Tisch’s presence in the New York Giants’ draft room and discuss the multiple factors at play in the situation.

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