Watch Now

Super Bowl LVIII features two ‘heavyweights’

January 29, 2024 09:09 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms offer their first impressions for Super Bowl LVIII, which is a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, and describe why it’ll feel more “personal” between teams.
Up Next
nbc_pft_chiefsdefensev2_240129.jpg
9:44
Simms: Chiefs ‘out-Ravened’ the Ravens in BAL
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ravensdiscipline_240129.jpg
7:42
Ravens lacked discipline against the Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_benmike_240129.jpg
0:58
Johnson, Macdonald to interview for Commanders HC
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lioncampbell_240129.jpg
5:53
Can Lions return to NFC Championship next year?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_experience_240129.jpg
13:00
Shanahan has learned from previous experiences
Now Playing
nbc_pft_campbell_240129.jpg
20:19
Analyzing Campbell’s decision making vs. 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mahomesspecial_240129.jpg
12:44
Mahomes nears peak abilities physically, mentally
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chiefsbeatravens_240129.jpg
3:54
Chiefs ‘relished the moment’ against Ravens
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pregametuckervschiefs_240129.jpg
4:39
Tucker ‘poked the bear’ in Mahomes during pregame
Now Playing
nbc_pft_49erslionspurdy_240129.jpg
10:10
49ers turning game around is ‘mark of a good team’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240126.jpg
6:48
Show me something: Championship Sunday
Now Playing
nbc_pft_vrabel_240126.jpg
3:27
‘Surprising’ Vrabel hasn’t landed on a team yet
Now Playing