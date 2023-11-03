 Skip navigation
Underdogs of NFL Week 9 include Seahawks, Panthers

November 3, 2023 08:40 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams preview the underdogs of the Week 9 slate, including the Seahawks upsetting the Ravens in Baltimore and Panthers coach Frank Reich beating his former team in the Colts.
