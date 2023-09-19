 Skip navigation
Vikings’ self-inflicted mistakes are main concern

September 19, 2023 08:41 AM
Although there are aspects to be optimistic about, Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down why the Vikings’ roster isn’t talented enough to overcome the turnover bug.
