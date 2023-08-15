 Skip navigation
WAS has ‘potential to be scary’ with Howell at QB

August 15, 2023 08:46 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine Sam Howell’s impressive preseason debut and explore why the Commanders' offense has “a chance to be legit” this season if all the pieces come together.
