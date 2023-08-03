Watch Now
What to look for from Watson on HOF Game sidelines
Although Deshaun Watson won’t play in the Hall of Fame Game, Mike Florio spell out why they’ll be looking to see his physique, how the ball is coming out of his hands and how he interacts with players.
Up Next
Is Dobbins being realistic about pay expectations?
Is Dobbins being realistic about pay expectations?
John Harbaugh acknowledged there is a point in time when J.K. Dobbins not practicing “does become a concern,” which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect if Dobbins has enough ground to stand on.
Could Guardian Caps be used during NFL games?
Could Guardian Caps be used during NFL games?
Given the effectiveness of Guardian Caps on helmets during practices, Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine if the NFL would consider using these in games for the protection of the players.
Evaluating if Reddick is underpaid for his value
Evaluating if Reddick is underpaid for his value
Haason Reddick said he’s focused on being the best version of himself, rather than his compensation, and Mike Florio and Chris Simms lay out why another season of high production could make his case for him.
Could XFL model be alternative to NFL kickoff?
Could XFL model be alternative to NFL kickoff?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the XFL model for kickoff and assess if this could ever be a realistic option in the NFL, given the league is considering it among other alternatives.
Stefanski ‘curious’ how new kickoff rule will work
Stefanski ‘curious’ how new kickoff rule will work
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out how they think special teams coordinators will adapt to the new kickoff rule this season and what “unintended consequences” could look like.
Becton treating HOF Game like regular season
Becton treating HOF Game like regular season
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore why Mekhi Becton can’t afford to be picky about his position and why he needs to show his true value during the Hall of Fame Game.
Third QB rule will be vital for teams like Browns
Third QB rule will be vital for teams like Browns
The Browns will play both Kellen Mond and Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the Hall of Fame Game, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to examine the significance of the third-QB rule this season.
Hall of Fame Game is crucial chance for Wilson
Hall of Fame Game is crucial chance for Wilson
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why Zach Wilson must seize his opportunity to show growth during the Hall of Fame Game against the Browns, since he’ll be backing up Aaron Rodgers during the season.
Rodgers wants Wilson to use opportunity to ‘reset’
Rodgers wants Wilson to use opportunity to ‘reset’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline how Aaron Rodgers is being “the ultimate mentor” to Zach Wilson and reflect on other QB mentors who have been pivotal to player development.
PFT Draft: Coordinators under the most pressure
PFT Draft: Coordinators under the most pressure
From Brian Schottenheimer in Dallas to Todd Monken in Baltimore, Mike Florio and Chris Simms name which coordinators are entering make-or-break seasons.
Rodgers explains why his contract is ‘win-win-win’
Rodgers explains why his contract is ‘win-win-win’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how Aaron Rodgers has “backed himself into a corner” with the expectation of playing a few years with the Jets and outline how this complicates the Zach Wilson situation.