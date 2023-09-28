Watch Now
What’s More Likely: NFL Week 4 storylines to watch
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of “What’s More Likely” to weigh in on the Dolphins-Bills AFC East duel, Ezekiel Elliott facing his former team and more.
Up Next
Week 4 preview: Lions vs. Packers
Week 4 preview: Lions vs. Packers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview the Thursday Night Football showdown in the NFC North between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.
PFT Draft: NFL Week 4 key matchups
PFT Draft: NFL Week 4 key matchups
From Calvin Ridley squaring up against the Falcons to Sean McDermott taking on Mike McDaniel, Mike Florio and Chris Simms name which matchups they’re eager to see in Week 4.
Swift reportedly to attend Chiefs vs. Jets on SNF
Swift reportedly to attend Chiefs vs. Jets on SNF
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question how Taylor Swift reportedly going to MetLife Stadium will affect ratings, especially considering the original allure of Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes is no more.
DraftKings TNF props: Lions vs. Packers
DraftKings TNF props: Lions vs. Packers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into passing props, receiving props and more, all provided by DraftKings Sportsbooks, ahead of Week 4’s TNF matchup between the Lions and Packers.
How Rodgers can help stabilize Jets from sidelines
How Rodgers can help stabilize Jets from sidelines
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out all the ways Aaron Rodgers can have a positive influence on the Jets even though he’s not playing, especially given all the young players on the team.
Lions have built well-balanced offense with Goff
Lions have built well-balanced offense with Goff
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect how the Lions have developed an offense that doesn’t solely rely on Jared Goff, which allows them to play complementary football.
Jets can’t get a marquee QB with Rodgers out
Jets can’t get a marquee QB with Rodgers out
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out why Trevor Siemian makes the most sense for the Jets, given they couldn’t afford to create more chaos with Zach Wilson, knowing Aaron Rodgers will come back next season.
Evaluating ceilings for Packers, Lions in 2023
Evaluating ceilings for Packers, Lions in 2023
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline what the Packers and the Lions are capable of this season, given both teams have been on the up swing but still are not in the elite tier of the league.
Can Packers’ D take steam out of Lions’ offense?
Can Packers' D take steam out of Lions' offense?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore why the Lions’ offense is so lethal and has few weaknesses, as well as weigh how the Packers’ defense will be able to manage them.
Hutchinson has ‘turned the corner’ in year two
Hutchinson has ‘turned the corner’ in year two
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive into how Aidan Hutchinson has shown growth since his rookie season, where he already was impressive.
Lions-Packers is Love’s chance to silence haters
Lions-Packers is Love’s chance to silence haters
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why this is a critically important game for the NFC North, after the Lions defeated the Packers in the last game of the season, and how this is a key opportunity for Jordan Love.