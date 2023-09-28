 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

What’s More Likely: NFL Week 4 storylines to watch

September 28, 2023 08:42 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of “What’s More Likely” to weigh in on the Dolphins-Bills AFC East duel, Ezekiel Elliott facing his former team and more.
Up Next
nbc_simms_detvsgb_230928.jpg
2:16
Week 4 preview: Lions vs. Packers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftdraft_230928.jpg
8:04
PFT Draft: NFL Week 4 key matchups
Now Playing
nbc_pft_travistaylor_230928.jpg
12:04
Swift reportedly to attend Chiefs vs. Jets on SNF
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draftkings_230928.jpg
6:22
DraftKings TNF props: Lions vs. Packers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgers_230928.jpg
5:52
How Rodgers can help stabilize Jets from sidelines
Now Playing
nbc_pft_goff_230928.jpg
4:28
Lions have built well-balanced offense with Goff
Now Playing
nbc_pft_siemian_230928.jpg
9:14
Jets can’t get a marquee QB with Rodgers out
Now Playing
nbc_pft_midtier_230928.jpg
3:41
Evaluating ceilings for Packers, Lions in 2023
Now Playing
nbc_pft_gbdefense_230928.jpg
10:20
Can Packers’ D take steam out of Lions’ offense?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_hutchinsonv2_230928.jpg
3:12
Hutchinson has ‘turned the corner’ in year two
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lovev2_230928.jpg
8:50
Lions-Packers is Love’s chance to silence haters
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_nflfulltimeoffv2_230927.jpg
4:34
Cooper non-TD illustrates need for full-time refs
Now Playing