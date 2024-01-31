Watch Now
Where does Purdy fit into top QB picture?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of “Fill in the Blank” to evaluate where Brock Purdy ranks among the league’s best QBs.
Source: Harbaugh to get $16M per year from LAC
Mike Florio explains to Chris Simms that he's being told Jim Harbaugh will be paid $16 million a year and outline how his track record should be a factor.
Brady knows Purdy has ‘a chip on his shoulder’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to Tom Brady’s assessment of Brock Purdy, question why no one asked about Purdy’s comments on the Niners' interest in Brady and more.
What Florio, Simms are excited about for SB week
Mike Florio and Chris Simms offer what they're most excited about for Super Bowl week in Las Vegas, highlighted by the field at Allegiant Stadium.
Smith will fit Tomlin’s ‘tough mantra’ as OC
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack reports that the Steelers are hiring Arthur Smith to be their new offensive coordinator and question if he’d consider bringing in Ryan Tannehill.
Moore will bring ‘new ideas’ to Philadelphia as OC
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into reports that the Eagles are hiring Moore as offensive coordinator, as well as take a look at the Bills naming Joe Brady OC and the Browns naming Ken Dorsey OC.
Evaluating Eagles’ level of interest in Belichick
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why Bill Belichick will be hovering over the Eagles next season and could step in if Nick Sirianni doesn’t meet expectations.
Slowik reportedly agrees to new deal with Texans
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why it was wise for Bobby Slowik to get more experience under DeMeco Ryans in Houston before pursuing a head coaching opportunity.
Jones doesn’t rule out eventually hiring Belichick
Mike Florio and Chris Simms wouldn’t be surprised if Jerry Jones ends up firing Mike McCarthy, if the Cowboys’ season doesn’t go well next year, and how it could be a way to bring in Bill Belichick.
What’s next for SEA, WAS with Johnson in DET?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on why a team usually takes on the personality of its head coach and outline what type of leadership would be a good fit for the Seahawks and Commanders.
Inside Jones’ decision to keep McCarthy as HC
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through Jerry Jones’ thought process to keep Mike McCarthy and shed light on why the Cowboys’ shortcomings also fall on Jones.
Has gambling fueled speculation, distrust in NFL?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms stress the importance of the NFL being aware of the fact folks think the league is “rigged” and analyze how legalized gambling has played a role in that perception.