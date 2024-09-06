 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

100 Days Until 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming Press Conference
Lindsay Mintenko resigns as USA Swimming national team managing director
nbc_fnia_brazilgame_240905.jpg
What NFL game is on today: Schedule, start time, streaming info for NFL’s Friday game in Brazil
2024 US Open - Day 3
U.S. Open 2024: Schedule, draws, order of play

Top Clips

nbc_nas_briscoeboswelldarlingtonintv_240906.jpg
Briscoe, Boswell on strategy behind Darlington win
nbc_golf_gc_omegamastershl_240906.jpg
Highlights: Omega European Masters, Round 2
nbc_dps_joelklattinterview_240906.jpg
Klatt: USC has made Big Ten a 5-team race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

100 Days Until 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming Press Conference
Lindsay Mintenko resigns as USA Swimming national team managing director
nbc_fnia_brazilgame_240905.jpg
What NFL game is on today: Schedule, start time, streaming info for NFL’s Friday game in Brazil
2024 US Open - Day 3
U.S. Open 2024: Schedule, draws, order of play

Top Clips

nbc_nas_briscoeboswelldarlingtonintv_240906.jpg
Briscoe, Boswell on strategy behind Darlington win
nbc_golf_gc_omegamastershl_240906.jpg
Highlights: Omega European Masters, Round 2
nbc_dps_joelklattinterview_240906.jpg
Klatt: USC has made Big Ten a 5-team race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Reacting to Likely's overturned TD in loss to KC

September 6, 2024 03:04 PM
Mike Ryan Ruiz and the rest of the Shipping Container share their takeaways on the Kansas City Chiefs' nail-biting win against the Baltimore Ravens to kickoff NFL Week 1.
Up Next
nbc_dps_chiefsravensrecapinterview_240906.jpg
10:46
Chiefs, Ravens have ‘mixed emotions’ after Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_dps_richeiseninterview_240906.jpg
14:57
Eisen gives his Chiefs and Ravens takeaways
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_snfpreview_240906.jpg
2:08
Rams vs. Lions has massive fantasy potential
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_240906.jpg
2:48
Best Packers vs. Eagles prop bets to make
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_packerseagles_240906.jpg
4:33
Barkley primed for ‘big game’ against Packers
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_240906.jpg
8:48
Diggs, Kincaid among most intriguing Week 1 plays
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rotoworldnews_240906.jpg
15:36
Gauging Worthy’s, Rice’s fantasy upside
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_ravensrun_240906.jpg
7:00
Evaluating Henry’s usage rate after loss to Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_likely_240906.jpg
6:38
Has Likely supplanted Andrews in Ravens offense?
Now Playing
kyler_for_mpx.jpg
5:36
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
Now Playing
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
5:59
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
8:39
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams
Now Playing