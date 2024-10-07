Watch Now
Dowdle hauls in 22-yard TD to give Dallas the lead
Dak Prescott keeps the play alive and finds a wide open Rico Dowdle to give the Dallas Cowboys a fourth quarter lead vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Bengals are ‘struggling to find their way’
Mike Florio, Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty and Maria Taylor discuss what the Bengals must do to get out of their rut, explaining why Joe Burrow Co. must make changes to bounce back from a 1-4 start.
Fields connects with Heyward for 16-yard TD
Justin Fields finds Connor Heyward for a 16-yard touchdown to give the Pittsburgh Steelers a third quarter lead vs. the Dallas Cowboys.
Steelers’ Watt records 100th career sack
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt pulls down Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the first quarter to register his 100th career sack.
Dion chronicles ‘passion’ of Cowboys vs. Steelers
Celine Dion revisits the history of Cowboys vs. Steelers over the years, explaining why the rivalry is a "timeless classic" that will enter a new era on Sunday Night Football.
49ers let one slip away vs. Cardinals in Week 5
The FNIA crew discuss the San Francisco 49ers' loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5, analyzing how Kyle Shanahan's squad has got off to a slow start after a Super Bowl appearance last season.
Breaking down Van Ginkel’s pick-six vs. Rodgers
Mike Florio dissects how Minnesota Vikings' Andrew Van Ginkel rallied in his second pick-six of the season against the New York Jets in London.
Update on Allen after injury vs. Texans
Mike Florio provides the latest on Josh Allen after the Buffalo Bills quarterback was injured but returned to the game in Week 5 against the Houston Texans.
Is it time for Browns to bench Watson?
The FNIA crew break down Deshaun Watson's latest performance for the Cleveland Browns, explaining why they believe Jameis Winston needs to be inserted as starting quarterback for the time being.
Should Bills be ‘concerned’ after loss to Texans?
Chris Simms, Devin McCourty, Jason Garrett and Maria Taylor break down the Bills vs. Texans game in Week 5, discussing Josh Allen's performance and what Buffalo must improve on going forward.
Ravens’ Henry joins Hall of Fame company
Mike Florio caught up with Derrick Henry after Baltimore's victory over the Cincinnati Bengals to discuss how the Ravens running back joined elite company after topping 10,000 career rushing yards and 100 touchdowns.
How Greene made Snoop Dogg a Steelers fan for life
Snoop Dogg joins the Football Night in America crew to share why Mean Joe Greene played a huge role in him becoming a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan.