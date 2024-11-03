 Skip navigation
Top News

nbc_nas_bellintv_241103.jpg
Results, points, Championship 4 field set after NASCAR 2024 Cup playoff race at Martinsville Speedway
nbc_nas_byronintv_241103.jpg
In controversial finish, Blaney wins Martinsville; NASCAR gives Byron final Championship 4 spot over Bell
Chuck McDonald III.jpg
Chuck McDonald III Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_nas_gordonsound_241103.jpg
Gordon speaks on controversial Martinsville finish
nbc_nas_byronintv_241103.jpg
Byron after advancing: ‘The rule is what it is’
nbc_nas_bellintv_241103.jpg
Bell speechless after last-lap move deemed illegal

Watch Now

Cousins FaceTimes Florio about facing Zimmer's D

November 3, 2024 05:30 PM
Mike Florio FaceTimes with Kirk Cousins to unpack what it meant for him to finally get a win over Dallas, how he's getting more comfortable with the Atlanta offense and more.
nbc_fnia_getsit_jeffersonclip_241102.jpg
6:03
Jefferson talks connection with Darnold, O’Connell
nbc_fnia_getsit_jeffersonintv_241102.jpg
18:07
Jefferson ‘chasing greatness’ as Vikings grow
jefferson.jpg
4:42
Colts can’t let Jefferson beat them on SNF
nbc_fnia_podwhoseeatinggood_241030.jpg
8:42
Daniels, Nix eatin’ good heading into NFL Week 9
flacco.jpg
8:09
Flacco brings ‘stability’ as Colts starting QB
demonstration.jpg
3:57
Demonstrating how CHI should’ve defended Hail Mary
nbc_psnff_cowboysprobsv2_241028.jpg
2:59
Cowboys have become ‘one dimensional’
nbc_psnff_lynchintv2_241028.jpg
6:11
Lynch explains how to manage 49ers’ injured roster
nbc_psnff_sfwarnerint_241027.jpg
5:54
Warner’s halftime speech helps spark the 49ers
nbc_fnia_speedround_241027.jpg
10:45
Speed Round: Are Lions the best team in football?
nbc_fnia_brownsravens_241027.jpg
6:21
Winston injects life into Browns in Week 8 victory
nbc_fnia_washchi_241027.jpg
7:47
Why Commanders could be a ‘team of destiny’
