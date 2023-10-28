 Skip navigation
Top News

Lara_Gut_Behrami.jpg
Lara Gut-Behrami rallies to win Alpine skiing World Cup opener
LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Pro-Am
PGA Tour Q-School: Who advanced, who didn’t
nbc_pff_pittndpreview_231025.jpg
No. 14 Notre Dame vs Pittsburgh: TV, Time, Preview, Predictions, Odds and streaming information for Saturday

Top Clips

nbc_rugby_nztry_231028.jpg
All Blacks draw within one point with try v. RSA
nbc_cfb_notretd2_231028.jpg
Estime expands ND lead with 15-yard TD run
nbc_rugby_samcaneredcard_231028.jpg
NZL captain Cane issued red card in Rugby WC Final

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Bagent 'controlling the controllables' with Bears

October 28, 2023 02:30 PM
In this episode of 'Gets It', Michael Smith sits down with Bears QB Tyson Bagent to discuss his path from Martinsburg to Chicago, how he's extracting the most out of life, as well as how he's had to outwork everybody.
Matthew_Berry.jpg
6:21
Berry’s notable Week 7 fantasy, betting moments
nbc_psnff_miavsphilly_redickkintv_v2_231022__936119.jpg
6:16
Reddick feels like ‘superhero’ representing Eagles
nbc_snf_mcdanielpostgame_231022.jpg
4:01
McDaniel: Need to make loss to Eagles ‘worth it’
nbc_fnia_appspeedround_231022.jpg
9:34
Speed Round: Comparing NFL QBs to musicians, bands
nbc_fnia_applebeesfull_231022.jpg
28:17
Week 7 recap: Ravens put on show; Bills fall short
nbc_fnia_applebees_chiefsvsrams_231022.jpg
2:50
Mahomes-Kelce connection powers past LAC in Week 7
nbc_fnia_applvchi_231022.jpg
3:40
Bagent leads Bears to win in first NFL start
nbc_fnia_applebees_brownsvscolts_231022.jpg
3:18
Browns lose Watson to injury in win vs. Colts
nbc_fnia_applebees_ravensvsdet_231022.jpg
3:41
Ravens ‘way too much’ for the Lions in Week 7 win
Buffalo_Bills.jpg
4:14
Bills have questions after falling short to NE
nbc_fnia_florioandrews_231022.jpg
0:25
Andrews, BAL offense coming together at right time
nbc_fnia_floriowatson_231022.jpg
0:31
Stefanski kept Watson out after head struck turf
