 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_ffhh_tetrades_241126.jpg
San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, Player News, Injuries, and Stats
Orlando Magic v Charlotte Hornets
Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Weekly: Brandon Miller shining in Charlotte
Hero World Challenge - Previews
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: What do you want to hear from Tiger Woods?

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btebimmnf_241126.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Browns-Broncos in NFL Week 13
nbc_roto_btebimsnf_241126.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: 49ers-Bills in Week 13 SNF
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_xbigconnections_241126.jpg
‘Bad blood’ exists in Nebraska-Iowa rivalry

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_ffhh_tetrades_241126.jpg
San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, Player News, Injuries, and Stats
Orlando Magic v Charlotte Hornets
Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Weekly: Brandon Miller shining in Charlotte
Hero World Challenge - Previews
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: What do you want to hear from Tiger Woods?

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btebimmnf_241126.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Browns-Broncos in NFL Week 13
nbc_roto_btebimsnf_241126.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: 49ers-Bills in Week 13 SNF
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_xbigconnections_241126.jpg
‘Bad blood’ exists in Nebraska-Iowa rivalry

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Ravens gave Chargers a dose of 'bully ball'

November 26, 2024 03:59 PM
Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison react to the Baltimore Ravens' victory over the Los Angeles on Monday Night Football, discussing how they used "bully ball" to come away with the victory.
Up Next
nbc_psnff_thanksgivingdisc_241125.jpg
2:47
Dolphins looking to stay hot on Thanksgiving night
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_asktonyandrodney_241125.jpg
3:08
Ask Tony and Rodney: Top questions after Week 12
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_ajbrownintv_241124.jpg
6:20
Brown details how the Eagles ‘flipped the switch’
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_eaglesdiscussion_241124.jpg
4:10
Eagles proving they are a ‘complete’ team
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_appspeedround_241124.jpg
9:45
Speed Round: Are the Texans pretenders?
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriocamhit_241124.jpg
1:08
Use of boundary camera adds new wrinkle to NFL
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_cowboyscommanders_241124.jpg
7:22
Commanders ‘fall off a Kliff’ in loss to Cowboys
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_chiefspanthers_241124.jpg
6:06
Chiefs ‘escape’ Carolina with victory in Week 12
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_packersniners_241124.jpg
7:13
49ers in ‘trouble’ after embarrassing loss to GB
Now Playing
FNIAThanksgiving.jpg
1:15
Dolphins looking to break narratives vs. Packers
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_florioaaronjones_241124.jpg
0:50
RB Jones’ 14-yard catch shows genius of O’Connell
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriodanieljones_241124.jpg
1:07
Unpacking Jones’ options for his future
Now Playing