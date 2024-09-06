Watch Now
Lions, 49ers headline NFC's top contenders
Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison discuss the top contenders in the NFC heading into 2024, explaining why the Lions, 49ers, Eagles and Packers all have what it takes to make the Super Bowl.
How will the Eagles replace Kelce’s leadership?
The Football Night in America crew analyze how the Philadelphia Eagles will replace Jason Kelce, discussing the importance of his leadership and knowledge in the trenches.
Goodell explains vision for international growth
Roger Goodell explains to Kaylee Hartung why Brazil caught his interest, how he aims to make it a “global sport,” realistically how close the NFL is to an international division and more.
Where Higgins, Chase stand entering Week 1 vs. NE
Mike Florio breaks down the latest with Tee Higgins who is doubtful with a hamstring injury, and Ja'Marr Chase, who could sit if his contract situation isn't sorted out.
Rice avoids Commissioner’s Exempt list
Mike Florio breaks down how Chiefs WR Rashee Rice managed to stay off the Commissioner’s Exempt List, after facing eight charges for street-racing crash.
Chiefs ‘know they can stand alone’ with three-peat
The Football Night in America crew debate the chances of the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl and how they would become the only team in NFL history to three-peat as champions.
New kickoff rule is like a ‘science experiment’
Mike Florio outlines possible strategies for how teams could approach the new kickoff rule, which leads the rest of the FNIA crew to shed light on how this will evolve throughout the season.
Packers, Eagles gearing up for kickoff in Brazil
Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison discuss the upcoming Packers vs. Eagles game in Sao Paulo, Brazil, which will be streamed exclusively on Peacock.
Sirianni on ‘tush push,’ expectations for 2024
Nick Sirianni tells Tony Dungy about his vision for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, Jalen Hurts' progression as a quarterback, the team's patented "tush push" and more.
Sirianni breaks down film on Kelce, Jurgens
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni sits down with Tony Dungy to analyze game film on Jason Kelce and Cam Jurgens, explaining why the team is in good hands with the third-year offensive lineman.
Love counts Vick and others as QB inspiration
Jordan Love talks to Maria Taylor about giving back to Bakersfield, CA, who he looked up to as a quarterback and his late father.
Snapshots of Love’s life via social media
Maria Taylor sits down with Packers quarterback Jordan Love as he tells his life based on his social media posts, including who he looked up to as a signal-caller, his late father and an appearance by his fiancé.