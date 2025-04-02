 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2025: Field, format and how to watch
Megha Ganne, Augusta National Women's Amateur
Megha Ganne sets record with a 63 to lead Lottie Woad at Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round One
Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2025: Second-round tee times, groupings

Top Clips

nbc_pl_moyesintv_250402.jpg
Moyes sounds off on Liverpool’s winning goal
nbc_pl_jotavvdintv_250402.jpg
Van Dijk, Jota react to Liverpool’s win v. Everton
nbc_pl_livevepostgame_250402.jpg
Liverpool’s quality shines through against Everton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2025: Field, format and how to watch
Megha Ganne, Augusta National Women's Amateur
Megha Ganne sets record with a 63 to lead Lottie Woad at Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round One
Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2025: Second-round tee times, groupings

Top Clips

nbc_pl_moyesintv_250402.jpg
Moyes sounds off on Liverpool’s winning goal
nbc_pl_jotavvdintv_250402.jpg
Van Dijk, Jota react to Liverpool’s win v. Everton
nbc_pl_livevepostgame_250402.jpg
Liverpool’s quality shines through against Everton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

FNIA NFL mock draft 2025: Picks 1-5

April 2, 2025 04:01 PM
Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth take turns making selections at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft order, featuring a blue-chip prospect falling to No. 5.

Related Videos

nbc_fnia_mockpicks6thru10_v2_250402.jpg
09:43
FNIA NFL mock draft 2025: Picks 6-10
nbc_csu_rbcomp_v3_250402.jpg
14:02
Simms’ ’25 draft rankings: Top five RB prospects
nbc_csu_omarionhampton_v4_250402.jpg
08:41
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 2 Omarion Hampton
nbc_roto_jamesonwilliams_250402.jpg
01:06
How Lions’ Williams can outperform fantasy ADP
nbc_roto_garrettwilson_250402.jpg
01:16
Jets’ Wilson primed for ‘best season yet’ in 2025
nbc_csu_ashtonjeantyV2_250402.jpg
12:00
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 1 Ashton Jeanty
nbc_csu_draftkings_250402.jpg
02:33
Which team is most likely to draft star RB Jeanty?
nbc_csu_rjharvey_250402.jpg
08:24
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 3 RJ Harvey
nbc_csu_bhayshultuten_250402.jpg
06:31
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 4 Bhayshul Tuten
nbc_csu_treveyonhenderson_250402.jpg
07:13
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 5 TreVeyon Henderson
nbc_pft_parcells_250402.jpg
59
Patriots to induct Parcells into team’s HOF
nbc_pft_johnson_250402.jpg
02:45
Johnson ‘enjoyed’ beating LaFleur twice a year
nbc_pft_purdy_250402.jpg
14:47
How York calling Purdy top 10 QB affects contract
nbc_pft_newrules_250402.jpg
03:31
New NFL rules for 2025 season explained
nbc_pft_lionsproposal_250402.jpg
01:29
NFL tables Lions’ playoff seeding proposal
nbc_pft_parsonscontract_250402.jpg
06:53
DAL has ulterior motive with Parsons offer
nbc_pft_rodgersvikings_250402.jpg
04:14
O’Connell clarifies Rodgers reached out to Vikings
nbc_pft_rodgerssteeers_250402.jpg
04:10
Does Rodgers want to continue Favre’s career arc?
nbc_pft_pushvskickoff_250402.jpg
02:21
Comparing safety of tush push to dynamic kickoff
nbc_pft_goodellstance_250402.jpg
06:23
Where Goodell stands on proposed tush push ban
nbc_pft_jonesonparsons_250402.jpg
08:45
Jones wanted to do Parsons’ deal without his agent
nbc_pft_teamsusingsafety_250402.jpg
14:42
Teams citing safety to ban play they can’t stop
nbc_pft_preventingpush_250402.jpg
04:20
Prohibiting an immediate push is ‘a half measure’
nbc_pft_pushingandpulling_250402.jpg
05:54
NFL to consider prohibiting pushing and pulling
nbc_pft_tushpushtabled_250402.jpg
08:28
Did Packers ‘light the fuse’ for tush push ban?
nbc_roto_breecehall_250401.jpg
01:16
Jets’ Hall will have backfield competition in 2025
nbc_roto_goedert_250401.jpg
01:17
Goedert reportedly could be traded during draft
nbc_pft_woodyjohnson_250401.jpg
05:46
Johnson calls his NFLPA grade F ‘totally bogus’
nbc_pft_reichtostanford_250401.jpg
01:51
Stanford hires Reich as interim head coach
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250401.jpg
08:03
Cousins has made ATL aware he wants to be starter

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_moyesintv_250402.jpg
03:49
Moyes sounds off on Liverpool’s winning goal
nbc_pl_jotavvdintv_250402.jpg
03:06
Van Dijk, Jota react to Liverpool’s win v. Everton
nbc_pl_livevepostgame_250402.jpg
03:00
Liverpool’s quality shines through against Everton
cdw_site.jpg
01:07
Back 9, especially 17, may swing Valero Texas Open
nbc_pl_malengoal_250402.jpg
01:06
Malen blasts Aston Villa 3-0 ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_crygoal1_250401.jpg
01:07
Franca nets 92nd-minute equalizer for Palace
nbc_pl_asensiogoal_250402.jpg
01:19
Asensio drills Aston Villa 2-0 ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_newbre_tonaligoal_250402.jpg
01:36
Tonali thunders Newcastle 2-1 ahead of Brentford
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250402.jpg
01:40
Jota dazzles to give Liverpool lead v. Everton
nbc_pl_bougoal1_250402.jpg
01:13
Evanilson gives Bournemouth hope against Ipswich
nbc_pl_newbre_mbeumogoal_250402.jpg
02:37
Mbeumo’s penalty puts Brentford level v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_ipswichgoal2_250402.jpg
01:25
Delap powers Ipswich Town 2-0 ahead of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_rashfordgoal_250402.jpg
01:19
Rashford makes it 1-0 for Villa against Brighton
ganne_site.jpg
06:29
Amateur Ganne looked ‘very comfortable’ in Round 1
nbc_golf_augustard1_250402.jpg
10:27
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Round 1
nbc_pl_newbre_isakgoal_250402.jpg
01:34
Isak slots home Newcastle’s opener v. Brentford
nbc_golf_romeroint_250402.jpg
01:21
Romero ‘proud of my attitude’ in opening round
nbc_pl_ipsgoal1_250402.jpg
01:36
Broadhead drills Ipswich in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_mcmarmoushgoal_250402.jpg
01:33
Marmoush doubles Man City’s lead over Leicester
nbc_golf_woadint_250402.jpg
01:45
Early birdies help Woad settle in in title defense
nbc_pl_sougoal1_250402.jpg
01:08
Onuachu heads Southampton in front of Palace
nbc_roto_basketball_zion_250402.jpg
02:43
Will Pelicans trade Zion ahead of 2026 season?
christopher_bell.jpg
01:22
March NASCAR Cup power rankings: Bell surges
nbc_pl_mcgrealishgoal_250402.jpg
01:37
Grealish ends drought to give Man City lead
nbc_dps_dponmicahparsons_250402.jpg
05:40
Jones’ philosophy on marquee players is ‘flawed’
nbc_roto_may_250402.jpg
01:27
May delivers ‘encouraging performance’ in return
nbc_dps_dponstephcurrynikolajokic_250402.jpg
04:56
Unpacking historic night for Curry, Jokic
nbc_roto_merrill_250402.jpg
01:14
Why did Merrill sign nine-year deal with Padres?
nbc_roto_bednar_250402.jpg
01:31
Pirates option former All-Star Bednar to minors
nbc_roto_manaeav2_250402.jpg
01:09
Mets’ Manaea shut down after injury setback