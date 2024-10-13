 Skip navigation
Top News

nbc_nas_reddick_241013.jpg
Larson wins at Charlotte Roval; Tyler Reddick makes big rally from crash to advance over Logano
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day Four
2024 Shriners Children’s Open, BMW Ladies, St. Andrews Collegiate: How to watch, TV times, live streams
2024 Chicago Marathon
Ruth Chepngetich shatters women’s marathon world record at Chicago Marathon

Top Clips

nbc_nas_elliott_241013.jpg
Elliott proud of his team’s effort at the Roval
nbc_nas_postanalysis_241013.jpg
Charlotte Roval produced ‘outstanding comebacks’
nbc_nfl_hurtspresser_241012.jpg
Hurts points to ‘signs of complementary football’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

nbc_nas_reddick_241013.jpg
Larson wins at Charlotte Roval; Tyler Reddick makes big rally from crash to advance over Logano
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day Four
2024 Shriners Children’s Open, BMW Ladies, St. Andrews Collegiate: How to watch, TV times, live streams
2024 Chicago Marathon
Ruth Chepngetich shatters women’s marathon world record at Chicago Marathon

Top Clips

nbc_nas_elliott_241013.jpg
Elliott proud of his team’s effort at the Roval
nbc_nas_postanalysis_241013.jpg
Charlotte Roval produced ‘outstanding comebacks’
nbc_nfl_hurtspresser_241012.jpg
Hurts points to ‘signs of complementary football’

Watch Now

Taylor FaceTimes Love for instant reaction to win

October 13, 2024 05:16 PM
Jordan Love catches up with Maria Taylor to unpack his favorite TD pass from Week 6, how much it helps to have all his weapons back and more.
