Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Indiana vs. Ohio State prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
NCAA Football: Oregon at Wisconsin
AP Top 25: Oregon is the unanimous No. 1 team again; Georgia is back in top 10 and LSU out of Top 25
MMA-UFC-HEAVYWEIGHT-USA-JONES-MIOCIC
Donald Trump plays golf with Jay Monahan, attends UFC event with Yasir Al-Rumayyan in recent days

Top Clips

nbc_psnff_jimharbaugheffect_241118.jpg
Harbaugh has brought mental toughness to Chargers
nbc_csu_saintsbrowns_241117.jpg
Hill shines in Saints’ Week 11 win over Browns
nbc_csu_givemetheheadlines_241117.jpg
Give Me The Headline: ‘Purple People Eaters’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch Now

How Bengals must approach rest of the season

November 18, 2024 12:33 AM
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth outline where the Bengals came up short against the Chargers and map out what mindset Cincinnati needs to embrace coming out of Week 11.
nbc_psnff_jimharbaugheffect_241118.jpg
5:31
Harbaugh has brought mental toughness to Chargers
nbc_fnia_appspeedround_241117.jpg
5:08
Speed Round: Has Richardson turned a corner?
watthenry.jpg
5:54
Steelers turn Ravens ‘into a shell of themselves’
caleb.jpg
6:26
Williams ‘responded’ to OC change in Bears’ loss
nbc_fnia_kcbufv2_241117.jpg
6:24
Bills prove they ‘have enough’ in win vs. Chiefs
nbc_fnia_kcvbufdiscussion_241117.jpg
1:21
Bills earn ‘team win’ over Chiefs
nbc_nfl_floriohit_241117.jpg
0:51
What Jags’ blowout loss means for Pederson
nbc_fnia_pitwattft_241117.jpg
2:34
Taylor FaceTimes Watt to unpack BAL-PIT ‘hatred’
nbc_fnia_chargersintv2_241115.jpg
9:19
Chargers’ Mack, James embrace Harbaugh’s influence
nbc_fnia_week11preview_241113.jpg
13:19
What to expect in Week 11’s biggest matchups
Russell_Wilson.png
5:05
Wilson brings a new energy to Steelers offense
nbc_fnia_officiatingissues_241113.jpg
2:41
Missed calls ‘shouldn’t happen’ with replay assist
