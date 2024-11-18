Watch Now
How Bengals must approach rest of the season
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth outline where the Bengals came up short against the Chargers and map out what mindset Cincinnati needs to embrace coming out of Week 11.
Harbaugh has brought mental toughness to Chargers
Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth shed light on what makes Jim Harbaugh so special, from his connection and transparency with the players to his infectious team culture and more.
Speed Round: Has Richardson turned a corner?
The FNIA crew fly through a speed round to discuss who will win the NFC West, if Anthony Richardson has turned a corner and if Bo Nix will lead the Denver Broncos to the playoffs.
Steelers turn Ravens ‘into a shell of themselves’
The Football Night in America crew analyze the Steelers' thrilling victory over the Ravens in an AFC North showdown and how Pittsburgh was able to stymy Baltimore's offense.
Williams ‘responded’ to OC change in Bears’ loss
FNIA breaks down the Bears' loss to the Packers that resulted in a game-ending blocked field goal and why Chicago has plenty to hang their hat on despite the defeat to their NFC North rival.
Bills prove they ‘have enough’ in win vs. Chiefs
The FNIA crew react to the Buffalo Bills' handing the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss of the season, discussing Josh Allen stepping up and putting on his "Superman cape" late in the fourth quarter.
Bills earn ‘team win’ over Chiefs
Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett and Devin McCourty break down the Buffalo Bills handing the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss of the 2024 season, explaining how Josh Allen and Co. got the job done in Week 11.
What Jags’ blowout loss means for Pederson
Mike Florio provides insight on the latest surrounding Doug Pederson, as well as discusses potential options for who the Jaguars could bring in as their next head coach.
Taylor FaceTimes Watt to unpack BAL-PIT ‘hatred’
T.J. Watt FaceTimes Maria Taylor to unpack how the Steelers defense were able to contain Lamar Jackson, what Patrick Queen has brought to the table and how it fueled Pittsburgh against Baltimore and more.
Chargers’ Mack, James embrace Harbaugh’s influence
Chargers defensive stars Khalil Mack and Derwin James share how Jim Harbaugh earned the team's trust and look ahead to Sunday Night Football before Rodney Harrison catches up with Harbaugh about year one in Los Angeles.
What to expect in Week 11’s biggest matchups
Jac Collinsworth and Tony Dungy discuss some of the biggest Week 11 matchups around the NFL, including Steelers-Ravens, Chiefs-Bills and Bengals-Chargers.
Wilson brings a new energy to Steelers offense
Jac Collinsworth and Tony Dungy unpack Mike Tomlin's decision to ride with Russell Wilson at QB, and the positive impact Wilson has had on the offense as a whole.