Daniels, Nix eatin' good heading into NFL Week 9
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth look at the rookie quarterbacks that have impressed throughout the first two months of the season, including Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix.
Colts can’t let Jefferson beat them on SNF
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth preview the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Colts and Vikings in Week 9, explaining why Indianapolis can't let Justin Jefferson beat them.
Flacco brings ‘stability’ as Colts starting QB
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth analyze the Indianapolis Colts' benching of second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson and look ahead to the Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 9.
Demonstrating how CHI should’ve defended Hail Mary
Rodney Harrison and Tony Dungy guide Jac Collinsworth through a reenactment of how to properly defend a Hail Mary attempt and spell out why the Bears made a fundamental error that cost them the game.
Cowboys have become ‘one dimensional’
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth unpack where the Cowboys came up short against the 49ers and how their style of play has faded compared to what it once was.
Lynch explains how to manage 49ers’ injured roster
John Lynch joins Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth to peel back the curtain on his approach as the GM, how the team is fighting through adversity, his history with Tony Dungy and more.
Warner’s halftime speech helps spark the 49ers
San Francisco linebacker Fred Warner joins PSNFF to talk about how the 49ers were able to generate takeaways against the Dallas Cowboys and discuss the top performances of his teammates on offense.
Speed Round: Are Lions the best team in football?
The FNIA crew rip through a speed round to debate whether the Detroit Lions are the best team in the NFL, discuss if the Arizona Cardinals are contenders and why the Dallas Cowboys should've hired Dan Quinn.
Winston injects life into Browns in Week 8 victory
The FNIA crew breaks down the Cleveland Browns' Week 8 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, analyzing why the team has new life under veteran quarterback Jameis Winston.
Why Commanders could be a ‘team of destiny’
The FNIA crew discuss Jayden Daniels' Hail Mary as time expired to defeat the Chicago Bears in Week 8 and why the Washington Commanders could be a "team of destiny" this season.
Eagles’ Hurts learning from last year’s mistakes
Mike Florio caught up with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts after the team's blowout victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, discussing how they're learning from the mistakes they made in 2023.
LaFleur has a ‘high level of concern’ for Love
Mike Florio provides insight on Jordan Love, after the QB exited the game with a groin injury against the Jaguars in Week 8.
McCourty FaceTimes Winston to unpack upset victory
Devin McCourty calls up Jameis Winston to gain insight on his mentality entering Week 8 as the starter, break down the final key plays of the game and understand what Cleveland's mindset is moving forward.