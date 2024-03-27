Watch Now
From Chiefs to Lions, who's in NFL's 'Final Four'?
In the spirit of March Madness, Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett pick their NFL Final Four.
Up Next
Storytime: Favorite NFL draft day memories
Storytime: Favorite NFL draft day memories
Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett share their favorite draft day memories from the perspective of a player and coach.
What goes into evaluating prospects during pro day
What goes into evaluating prospects during pro day
Jason Garrett reflects on his process evaluating prospects at pro days, and Devin McCourty thinks back to his own pre-draft experience.
Garrett: What it’s like inside NFL owners meetings
Garrett: What it's like inside NFL owners meetings
Jason Garrett talks to Devin McCourty about his experience within the annual NFL owners meetings.
Hip-drop tackle ban is better for NFL in long run
Hip-drop tackle ban is better for NFL in long run
Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett debate the merits and practicality of the NFL's ban on the hip-drop tackle.
‘The Dynasty’ leaves out full Patriots story
‘The Dynasty’ leaves out full Patriots story
Devin McCourty and Rodney Harrison discuss their reactions to “The Dynasty: New England Patriots,” and why they were disappointed with some of the choices in the documentary.
Gardner-Johnson is a ‘difference-maker’ for Eagles
Gardner-Johnson is a 'difference-maker' for Eagles
Devin McCourty and Rodney Harrison explain why the Philadelphia Eagles bringing back C.J. Gardner-Johnson was a "good move" and discuss his potential impact as a playmaker in his return to the team.
Harrison wants Wilson, Fields to compete in PIT
Harrison wants Wilson, Fields to compete in PIT
Devin McCourty and Rodney Harrison outline how they anticipate the Steelers’ QB room shaking out with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields and why Pittsburgh now has hope to believe in.
Falcons are set up to win NFC South with Cousins
Falcons are set up to win NFC South with Cousins
Rodney Harrison and Devin McCourty explore how the Falcons can take their roster to the next level after adding Kirk Cousins, as well as how Raheem Morris brings a new life to the organization.
Celebrating Donald’s ‘unbelievable’ NFL career
Celebrating Donald's 'unbelievable' NFL career
Devin McCourty and Rodney Harrison discuss the legendary career of Aaron Donald, explaining what made the 10-time Pro Bowler so special.
Ranking the top five safeties in the NFL
Ranking the top five safeties in the NFL
Devin McCourty and Rodney Harrison rank their top five safeties in the NFL right now, including Antoine Winfield Jr. of the Buccaneers and Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Steelers.
FNIA Storytime: Free agency and recruiting tales
FNIA Storytime: Free agency and recruiting tales
Chris Simms and Devin McCourty share recruiting and free agency stories, including how Simms landed at Texas and McCourty's experience in NFL free agency in 2015 with the Patriots.