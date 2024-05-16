Watch Now
Best SNF matchups in 2024 NFL schedule
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison review the 2024 NFL schedule, sharing Sunday Night Football games that pique their interest, including the Rams vs. Lions and Ravens vs. Chiefs.
Will Zeke, Dak withstand Cowboys’ full schedule?
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison talk about the questions surrounding the Dallas Cowboys and whether Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott will stay in the starting lineup throughout the full schedule.
Who has a favorable early season NFL schedule?
With the 2024 NFL schedule released, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison discuss what the early season looks like for the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers.
Ravens, Bills, Jaguars have tough early matchups
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison analyze the schedules for Baltimore, Buffalo, and Jacksonville, and explain why all three teams will be tested out of the gate.
FNIA Storytime: Breaking down Tom Brady’s roast
Devin McCourty and Chris Simms recount the roast of Tom Brady, highlighting the best moments and biggest surprises, as well as the next athlete they would like to see take center stage.
Simms explains process behind 2024 QB rankings
Chris Simms discusses the thought process behind how he constructs his 2024 NFL quarterback rankings, which releases on Monday, May 13.
Which teams helped themselves in the offseason?
Devin McCourty and Chris Simms analyze which NFL teams helped themselves the most in the offseason, including the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans.
Landing spots for top NFL free agents
Devin McCourty and Chris Simms explore the best fits for some of the NFL's best remaining free agents, including landing spots for Justin Simmons and Xavien Howard.
FNIA Storytime: What’s life like for NFL rookies?
Jason McCourty shares what it's like to be a rookie in the NFL after the draft and remembers the chaos of the final cut day in training camp with the Tennessee Titans in 2009.
Top round 1 picks: Vikings’ Turner, Chiefs’ Worthy
Devin and Jason McCourty highlight their favorite moves from the first round of the NFL draft, including the Minnesota Vikings selecting Dallas Turner and the Kansas City Chiefs choosing Xavier Worthy.
Mitchell, Walker among best picks from Rounds 2-7
Devin and Jason McCourty share some favorite picks from Rds. 2-7 of the 2024 NFL Draft: Adonai Mitchell to the Indianapolis Colts, Devontez Walker to the Baltimore Ravens and Ryan Flournoy to the Dallas Cowboys.
Why offense dominated Round 1 of NFL draft
Devin and Jason McCourty discuss the influx of offensive players taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills trading their Round 1 pick to the Kansas City Chiefs and more.
Here’s what coaches should plan for their new QBs
Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett break down what plans coaches should have in order to elevate their newly-drafted quarterbacks, including players like Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr., and more.