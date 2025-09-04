 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men's College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pft_powerrankings_250903.jpg
What NFL games are on today: TV/Live stream info for Cowboys vs Eagles 2025 NFL Season Kickoff
Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025
How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles: TV/Live stream info, preview for 2025 NFL Season Opener
CHINA-BEIJING-SHORT TRACK SPEED SKATING-ISU WORLD CUP-WOMEN'S 1000M FINAL (CN)
Kristen Santos-Griswold, Corinne Stoddard forge short track bond beyond the ice

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_berryintvv2_250904.jpg
The angriest Berry has been due to fantasy
nbc_dps_dponnflinbrazilv2_250905.jpg
Brazil game hints at NFL’s schedule ambitions
nbc_golf_irishd1ehl_250904.jpg
Highlights: Amgen Irish Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

What NFL games are on today: TV/Live stream info for Cowboys vs Eagles 2025 NFL Season Kickoff
How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles: TV/Live stream info, preview for 2025 NFL Season Opener
Kristen Santos-Griswold, Corinne Stoddard forge short track bond beyond the ice

The angriest Berry has been due to fantasy
Brazil game hints at NFL’s schedule ambitions
Highlights: Amgen Irish Open, Round 1

Watch Now

Lions an attractive underdog vs. Packers

September 4, 2025 12:45 PM
Trysta Krick and Jay Croucher explain why they're all in on the Lions and the points in their Week 1 matchup against the Packers.

nbc_dlb_berryintvv2_250904.jpg
14:08
The angriest Berry has been due to fantasy
nbc_csu_snfbufvsbal_250904.jpg
02:53
NFL Week 1 preview: Ravens vs. Bills
nbc_csu_larvshou_250904.jpg
02:38
NFL Week 1 preview: Texans vs. Rams
nbc_csu_mnfchivsmin_250904.jpg
02:12
NFL Week 1 preview: Vikings vs. Bears
nbc_csu_seavssf_250904.jpg
02:10
NFL Week 1 preview: 49ers vs. Seahawks
nbc_csu_gbvsdet_250904.jpg
02:39
NFL Week 1 preview: Lions vs. Packers
nbc_csu_denvsten_250904.jpg
03:25
NFL Week 1 preview: Titans vs. Broncos
nbc_csu_nyjvspit_250904.jpg
02:21
NFL Week 1 preview: Steelers vs. Jets
nbc_csu_wasvsnyg_250904.jpg
02:26
NFL Week 1 preview: Giants vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_nevslv_250904.jpg
03:08
NFL Week 1 preview: Raiders vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_novsari_250904.jpg
01:55
NFL Week 1 preview: Cardinals vs. Saints
nbc_csu_jaxvscar_250904.jpg
02:08
NFL Week 1 preview: Panthers vs. Jaguars
nbc_roto_titansbroncos_250904.jpg
01:31
Ward faces ‘tough initiation’ against Broncos
nbc_csu_indvsmia_250904.jpg
02:37
NFL Week 1 preview: Dolphins vs. Colts
nbc_csu_atlvstb_250904.jpg
03:24
NFL Week 1 preview: Buccaneers vs. Falcons
nbc_csu_clevscin_250904.jpg
02:00
NFL Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Browns
nbc_csu_bestbets_250904.jpg
01:17
Week 1 best bets: Ravens cover, ride with Broncos
nbc_csu_lacvskc_250904.jpg
03:55
NFL Week 1 preview: Chiefs vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_phivsdal_250904.jpg
03:25
NFL Week 1 preview: Cowboys vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_seasonpredictions_250904.jpg
06:02
Florio, Simms make 2025 NFL predictions
nbc_pft_joshallenintvw_250829.jpg
09:49
Football taught Allen to stay ‘where my feet are’
nbc_pft_camward_250904.jpg
05:57
Callahan: Ward doesn’t need to be ‘superhuman’
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_250904.jpg
09:10
Monitor Hill’s relationship with Tua, Dolphins
nbc_pft_rodgersbackinny_250904.jpg
06:19
Rodgers downplays return to New York
USATSI_25229625.jpg
04:54
MVP vs. MVP showdown headlines Week 1 storylines
nbc_pft_whatsmorelikely_250904.jpg
11:39
Who will win the Allen-Jackson matchup?
nbc_pft_packersonparsons_250904.jpg
04:05
Packers ‘certainly hopeful’ Parsons plays vs. DET
nbc_pft_lambeaufield_250904.jpg
02:39
The beauty of Lambeau and Packers’ ownership state
nbc_pft_newkickoff_250904.jpg
03:47
How kicking developments could influence scoring
nbc_pft_schottenheimer_250904.jpg
09:21
Schottenheimer is DAL’s ‘most intriguing unknown’

Latest Clips

nbc_dps_dponnflinbrazilv2_250905.jpg
12:02
Brazil game hints at NFL’s schedule ambitions
nbc_golf_irishd1ehl_250904.jpg
12:00
Highlights: Amgen Irish Open, Round 1
nbc_dlb_markcubantalk_250904.jpg
03:43
Le Batard: Cuban ‘hurt’ not being an owner anymore
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_250905.jpg
16:21
Tucker: 49ers are ‘going to the Super Bowl’
nbc_rtf_iowaiowastate_250904.jpg
02:41
Can Iowa’s offense show improvement v. Iowa State?
RTFUnderdogsWeek2.jpg
03:33
WKU, Charlotte lead CFB Week 2 underdog picks
nbc_rtf_dukeillinois_250904.jpg
03:43
Illinois visits Duke for ‘intriguing’ matchup
nbc_rtf_belichickdisaster_250904.jpg
05:11
Belichick and UNC fall flat in ‘disaster’ vs. TCU
BeckNDReax.jpg
04:07
Miami makes ‘statement’ vs. Notre Dame in Week 1
nbc_rtf_bamadeboer_250904.jpg
04:48
Alabama’s effort under DeBoer is ‘alarming’
nbc_roto_aceslynx_250904.jpg
01:19
Will the Lynx win ‘MVP showdown’ against the Aces?
nbc_dps_ronjaworski_250904.jpg
06:53
Eagles expectations are ‘through the roof’
nbc_dps_clipperstalk_250904.jpg
10:38
Inside Kawhi’s reported ‘no-show’ deal
nbc_golf_roryinterview_250904.jpg
01:36
McIlroy ‘pretty encouraged’ despite Round 1 score
nbc_pft_cowboyseagles_250904.jpg
08:08
Key matchups abound in Cowboys-Eagles opener
nbc_pft_georgepickens_250904.jpg
03:58
Pickens has great opportunity with Cowboys
nbc_pft_dakprescott_250904.jpg
07:37
Pressure is on for Prescott, Cowboys
nbc_pft_eaglesrunitback_250904.jpg
08:56
Can the Eagles run it back in 2025?
nbc_title24_whip01pic_250903.jpg
04:52
Carmichael’s epic whip in ’01 happened by accident
nbc_title24_emigsleep_250903.jpg
05:24
Who did McGrath lose sleep over?
nbc_title24_deegan450_250903.JPG
06:51
McGrath: Deegan won’t take long to succeed in 450
title24holeshotsleepers250903.jpg
03:06
Sleepers in the King of Holeshot Challenge
nbc_title24_deeganattitude_250903.JPG
01:32
Will Deegan’s confidence backfire in 450?
title24holeshotchallenge250903.jpg
08:16
King of Holeshot Challenge is all about fun
nbc_fnia_intrvshorter_250903.jpg
11:51
Schottenheimer, Joneses linked by football family
tonybriancowboysnbcsportsinterview.jpg
33:18
Cowboys’ Schottenheimer: ‘Jerry’s been amazing’
nbc_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_underwood_250903.jpg
02:41
Breaking down Underwood’s first game at Michigan
nbc_roto_jennings_250903.jpg
01:08
49ers’ Jennings should get ‘complement of routes’
nbc_roto_diggs_250903.jpg
01:11
Diggs has solid fantasy floor as Patriots’ top WR
nbc_roto_walker_250903.jpg
01:08
Walker could record ‘plenty of saves’ in September