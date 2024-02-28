How Cooper's versatility sets him apart

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Lynette Woodard
What to know about Lynette Woodard and her scoring record as Caitlin Clark continues pursuit of history
PGA: APR 04 Shell Houston Open - Final Round
Rex & Lav pod: Has LIV Golf botched AK’s big return?
SX 2024 Rd 07 Arlington Austin Forkner in military appreciation livery.JPG
Austin Forkner emotionally updates fans on condition, future after Arlington Supercross crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_brentleyhit_240228.jpg
KFT graduates ‘frustrated’ with lack of starts
nbc_roto_basketball_76ers_240228.jpg
Which 76ers depth pieces can be relied upon?
nbc_roto_basketball_chrispaul_240228.jpg
What can Paul provide in return to Warriors?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Lynette Woodard
What to know about Lynette Woodard and her scoring record as Caitlin Clark continues pursuit of history
PGA: APR 04 Shell Houston Open - Final Round
Rex & Lav pod: Has LIV Golf botched AK’s big return?
SX 2024 Rd 07 Arlington Austin Forkner in military appreciation livery.JPG
Austin Forkner emotionally updates fans on condition, future after Arlington Supercross crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_brentleyhit_240228.jpg
KFT graduates ‘frustrated’ with lack of starts
nbc_roto_basketball_76ers_240228.jpg
Which 76ers depth pieces can be relied upon?
nbc_roto_basketball_chrispaul_240228.jpg
What can Paul provide in return to Warriors?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How Cooper's versatility sets him apart

February 28, 2024 03:35 PM
Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper sits down with Connor Rogers to discuss his versatility at linebacker, hog hunting when he's not playing football and his journey from Louisiana to Texas.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_trice_240228.jpg
4:27
Trice discusses his pass-rushing mentality
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_colsonintv_240228.jpg
5:08
Colson breaks down controlling the defense
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_paytonwilsonintv_240228.jpg
5:47
How Wilson has battled through adversity
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_leonardtaylorintv_240228.jpg
2:58
Miami’s Taylor looking to become more ‘consistent’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_tomwaddleinterview_240228.jpg
8:51
Fields is a ‘victim of circumstance’ right now
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponthebears_240228.jpg
6:49
Bears could be approaching ‘paralysis by analysis’
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_combineprops_240228.jpg
3:18
Evaluating top NFL Combine betting props
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_connorbigboard_240228.jpg
6:38
Is ARI a strong fantasy spot for Harrison Jr.?
Now Playing
nbc_berry_rbconvo_240228.jpg
5:57
Jacobs, Henry headline ‘loaded’ RB FA class
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_barkleyconvo_240228.jpg
4:22
What are the Giants’ options with Barkley?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_wilsoncousins_240228.jpg
8:49
Cousins returning to Vikings would be ‘right move’
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_bearsfields_240228.jpg
10:30
Fields would be a ‘home run’ for the Falcons
Now Playing