Hidden strengths of Smith's young Falcons offense
Peter King sits down with Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith to discuss the versatility of his team, the promise of QB Desmond Ridder and how the defense got more physical on the defensive side of the ball.
McDaniel’s Dolphins know how to have fun
Peter King runs through his three takeaways from Miami Dolphins training camp, including the hallmark of a Mike McDaniel team, Vic Fangio's new confident defense, and the promise of safety Jevon Holland.
MIA’s DC Fangio will rely on safeties, versatility
Peter King's New Guy In Town for the Miami Dolphins is defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, whose defense will rely heavily on safeties and players' ability to play the whole field.
Waddle discusses the origins of his ‘waddle’ dance
Jaylen Waddle joins Peter King to discuss playing in the heat, Tua Tagovailoa's leadership and the origins of his 'waddle' touchdown celebration.
King’s key takeaways from Ravens’ training camp
Peter King gives his three takeaways from the Baltimore Ravens training camp, including Lamar Jackson's mood in camp, the emergence of a rookie wide receiver and a new-look offense.
King: Flowers ‘most impressive’ rookie in camp
Peter King's New Kid in Town for the Baltimore Ravens is rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers, who he heralds as the most impressive rookie he's witnessed on his training camp tour so far.
Jackson: New Ravens offense looking ‘explosive’
Peter King catches up with Lamar Jackson at Ravens' training camp to discuss his contract negotiation process, why he's happy in Baltimore, new wide receivers and more.
Graham likes to rewatch video of him sacking Brady
Peter King catches up with Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Brandon Graham to ask him if he still carries around the picture of him sacking Tom Brady.
Johnson: ‘Nothing to lose’ playing injured in SB
Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson meets with Peter King to discuss his NFL Top 100 ranking, Super Bowl LVII, Jalen Hurts, mental health and more.
Hurts embracing being a ‘triple threat’ for Eagles
Peter King chats with Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts from Eagles training camp about how he is using last season's Super Bowl loss as motivation and is focused on leading his team back to the big game.
Jalen Hurts in command of the Eagles offense
Peter King talks about the three things he learned at the Philadelphia Eagles training camp, including the continuity of the team's offense and Nakobe Dean stepping up for the defense.
Carter’s quickness will make early impact for PHI
Peter King's New Kid In Town for the Philadelphia Eagles is Jalen Carter, whose quickness around the line of scrimmage will help him make an early impact on the defensive line.
Allen still has bitter taste after Bengals loss
Peter King catches up with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen about the team's postseason loss to the Bengals, how he has become a better player and what it's like to see teammate Damar Hamlin on the field again.