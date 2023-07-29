 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400
Sunday Cup race at Richmond: Start time, TV info, and more
FENCING-ITA-WC-WOMEN-UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT
Olga Kharlan promised Olympic spot, reinstated for fencing worlds team event
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_pk_3thingslions_230729.jpg
Are the Lions ready for primetime next season?
nbc_golf_pgachamps_padraigharringtonintv_230729.jpg
Harrington had to ‘dig deep’ in rough weather
nbc_golf_gc_boutieranalysis_230729.jpg
Can leader Boutier hold on with hometown pressure?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Montgomery has 'gigantic' shoes to fill in Detroit

July 29, 2023 12:53 PM
With Detroit's two main running backs in the 2022 season no longer on the team, Peter King explains why RB David Montgomery is the New Kid In Town who must step up for the Lions.
