MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_track_worldspreview_230817.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results
NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
Netflix to air docuseries on NASCAR Cup playoffs
oly_atw100_worlds_final_230821_1920x1080_2257000515544.jpg
Sha’Carri Richardson wins world championships 100m in record time

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mw2allgoals_230821.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 2
nbc_gc_penskesales_230821.jpg
Hovland’s final round ‘something to behold’
nbc_golf_sales_cdw_mcilroy_230821.jpg
McIlroy seeks FedExCup repeat at Tour Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Seahawks reinventing the Legion of Boom?

August 21, 2023 07:05 PM
Peter King offers his takeaways from Seahawks camp, including a deep and versatile defensive backfield and Geno Smith looking to build on his career year.
nbc_pk_kendricksintv_230820.jpg
3:43
Eric Kendricks: ‘I’m where I’m supposed to be’
nbc_pk_newkidkendricks_230820.jpg
1:02
Kendricks is ‘centerpiece’ of Chargers’ defense
nbc_pk_newkidcarr_230820.jpg
1:28
Derek Carr making instant impact with the Saints
nbc_pk_musgroveintv_230820.jpg
12:38
Musgrove details his passion for fantasy football
nbc_pk_dakintv_230820.jpg
3:59
Prescott’s expectations for Cowboys’ offense
carr.jpg
2:11
Carr forming early bond with Olave at Saints camp
herbert.jpg
2:21
Herbert continues to develop with new OC Moore
nbc_pk_3things_230818.jpg
2:18
All eyes on 49ers’ QBs at training camp
nbc_pk_hargave_230818__439574.jpg
1:13
Niners double down on defensive line with Hargrave
nbc_pk_mccaffrey_230818.jpg
9:40
McCaffrey, 49ers not dwelling on last season
nbc_pk_brockpurdy_230818.jpg
7:19
Purdy opens up about turbulent injury recovery
nbc_pk_kevinwarrenint_230815.jpg
22:33
Warren discusses NFL return and state of CFB
