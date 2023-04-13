Watch Now
Galaxy Brains: Russ' offseason
On the latest episode of Galaxy Brains, Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter big brain Russell Wilson's offseason, Case Keenum and the Texans, Kliff Kingsbury's return to football and more.
Cowboys’ Prescott is a legitimate MVP candidate
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss Dak Prescott's performance against the Seattle Seahawks and why you can make the case for him to be the frontrunner for NFL MVP right now.
Week 13 Pick-Up Lines: Under on Jets’ Tim Boyle?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher debate New York Jets quarterback Tim Boyle's passing props vs. the Falcons in Week 13, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Exercise caution with Chiefs’ Rice in Week 13
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Denny Carter discuss why you should proceed with caution for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice moving forward.
What Achane’s return means for Dolphins backfield
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss what De’Von Achane's return will mean for the Miami Dolphins backfield, plus they highlight the top fantasy players in the 49ers-Eagles matchup.
Jets’ Rodgers still not close to being game ready
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew track a few key injuries going into the weekend and discuss New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers still not being close to game ready.
Geno produces monster game vs. Cowboys
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss Geno Smith's monster performance in a Week 13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and wonder if it's a sign of things to come for the veteran quarterback.
Patrick: Mahomes is Jordan-esque in clutch moments
Dan Patrick explains how Patrick Mahomes has morphed into Michael Jordan in the clutch and why he deserves to win the NFL's MVP award almost every season.
49ers vs. Eagles has an ‘old school’ vibe
Mike Florio and Peter King have an in-depth preview of this Sunday's NFC blockbuster matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles.
Berry’s top players for Chiefs-Packers on SNF
Patrick Mahomes and Jordan Love naturally headline Matthew Berry's top players for when the Chiefs visit the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football, but he's also intrigued by Isiah Pacheco's recent play.
Why Pacheco can be the difference against Packers
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty preview the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Packers and Chiefs, and McCourty reveals the player not named Patrick Mahomes or Travis Kelce who can make an impact for the Chiefs.
Prescott has Cowboys operating at an elite level
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty praise the Dallas Cowboys' offense following a showcase performance against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.