Watch Now
Witherspoon models game after Revis
Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon sits down with Connor Rogers at the NFL Scouting Combine to discuss taking pride in tackling, modeling his game after Darrelle Revis, preparing for Indy and more.
Up Next
40-For-40: An introspective moment with Vick
40-For-40: An introspective moment with Vick
As Peter King commemorates covering his 40th NFL season, he recalls when he visited a prison with Michael Vick, who spoke to prisoners in 2011 about the mistakes he made in the infamous dog-fighting ring.
Browns defeat Jags with ‘unbelievable’ Flacco
Browns defeat Jags with 'unbelievable' Flacco
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed recap the Browns-Jaguars game, including the stellar play of backup QB Joe Flacco against an increasingly "concerning" Jaguars defense.
Give me the headlines: Bears, Broncos turn heads
Give me the headlines: Bears, Broncos turn heads
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed run through their headlines for Week 14, including why Simms is not surprised by the Bears upsetting the Lions and the strength of the Broncos defense vs. the Chargers.
Eagles lacked ‘sense of fire’ against Cowboys
Eagles lacked 'sense of fire' against Cowboys
Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison spell out how the Eagles were missing a sense of urgency and enthusiasm against the Cowboys, as well as map out why that ultimately falls on the coaching.
Lamb is holding himself to ‘a higher standard’
Lamb is holding himself to 'a higher standard'
CeeDee Lamb joins Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison to discuss the evolution of the Cowboys offense under Mike McCarthy following the Cowboys' 33-13 win vs. the Eagles.
Philly must ‘get back to playing Eagles football’
Philly must 'get back to playing Eagles football'
Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison unpack what have been the biggest challenges for the Eagles' offense, as well as how dysfunction has been an a factor.
Prescott, Gilmore explain how they shut PHI down
Prescott, Gilmore explain how they shut PHI down
Melissa Stark is joined by Dak Prescott, Stephon Gilmore and Brandon Aubrey to explain what went into a "great team win," how Brandon Aubrey keeps a calm head and more.
Highlights: Cowboys dominate Eagles in SNF win
Highlights: Cowboys dominate Eagles in SNF win
The Cowboys put the pressure on early with a TD on their opening drive and never took their foot off the gas, defeating the Eagles 33-13 on SNF.
Week 14 recap: Ravens top Rams in OT, Chiefs fall
Week 14 recap: Ravens top Rams in OT, Chiefs fall
Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Jason Garrett, Matthew Berry and Steve Kornacki dive into Week 14, where the Ravens had an OT win over the Rams, the Bills defeated the Chiefs, the 49ers topped the Seahawks and more.
Speed Round: Credit to backup QBs around the NFL
Speed Round: Credit to backup QBs around the NFL
After Week 14 of the NFL season, the FNIA crew discusses the stellar play of backups QBs around the league, including Joe Flacco, Jake Browning, Zach Wilson and Nick Mullens.
Loss has Mahomes trending for road playoff debut
Loss has Mahomes trending for road playoff debut
Steve Kornacki gives the Kansas City Chiefs' updated chances at earning the AFC's No. 1 seed -- which would have been near 40% with a Week 14 win over the Buffalo Bills, but instead sit at just 9% after the loss.
Vikings suddenly control own destiny in NFC North
Vikings suddenly control own destiny in NFC North
Steve Kornacki breaks down a suddenly real NFC North race, with the Minnesota Vikings now controlling their own destiny in the division chase with the Detroit Lions after gaining a game of ground in Week 14.