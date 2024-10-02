Watch Now
Where will Adams end up?
Dan Patrick unpacks the reports that Davante Adams wants a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders.
Adams doesn’t want to become a malcontent in LV
Albert Breer tells Dan Patrick the difference between Davante Adams preferring a trade instead of demanding one, what it's going to cost a team to acquire him and shares some potential landing spots for the star wideout.
Cowboys, Steelers bring questions to SNF matchup
The FNIA crew preview the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Steelers, with the expectation that the game will be won by the ability to control the line of scrimmage.
Bucs headline biggest surprises through Week 4
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth discuss the teams that have been the biggest surprises through Week 4, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings.
Harrison: Adams would make BAL ‘best team in NFL’
The FNIA crew react to Davante Adams reportedly requesting a trade from the Raiders, with Rodney Harrison highlighting the Baltimore Ravens as the WRs "quickest" path to a Super Bowl.
Collins in top tier of WRs, including in fantasy
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins has been a fantasy and real football star, in the same tier as Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb. He, the Packers' Jayden Reed and Jaguars' Christian Kirk are Eatin' Good.
What should Adams managers root for in a trade?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson analyze what Davante Adams managers should root for in a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders, agreeing that while he needs to go to a pass-first offense, any trade helps.
NYG-SEA, IND-JAX offer intriguing Week 5 bets
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson give their favorite NFL Week 5 early line bets, with Giants vs. Seahawks and Colts vs. Jaguars in focus.
Patrick: Belichick has outline of coaching staff
Dan Patrick discusses the possibility of Bill Belichick returning to the NFL and reports that the longtime New England Patriots head coach has a staff lined up.
Broncos’ ‘gutsy’ defense disrupts Rodgers, Jets
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dissect how the Broncos defense stifled the Jets in Week 4, praising Denver's "underrated" secondary led by Pat Surtain II and insight into Garrett Wilson's mindset on New York's offense.
Vikings’ O’Connell leading Coach of the Year odds
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed examine the NFL Coach of the Year odds through Week 4, discussing why Minnesota Vikings' Kevin O'Connell is the clear-cut favorite to win the award.
Waddle cannot start in fantasy without Tua
Until Tua Tagovailoa returns for the Miami Dolphins, Jaylen Waddle is not a viable fantasy football starter, FFHH says before analyzing the Ravens' Zay Flowers, Bears' Keenan Allen and Falcons' Kyle Pitts.
Is Mahomes not an automatic fantasy starter?
Matthew Berry and FFHH play Keep It Open or Close It Out, starting with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes — who might not be a shoe-in fantasy starter. They also discuss Rhamondre Stevenson and Rachaad White in a thin RB week.