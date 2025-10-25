Skip navigation
Walsh runs away with 100m butterfly in Toronto
October 25, 2025 07:06 PM
Gretchen Walsh ended her weekend at the Swimming World Cup in Toronto with a strong swim in the women's 100m butterfly, where she set a new world cup record with a time of 53.10.
Related Videos
08:00
Corbeau ends Toronto World Cup with triple crown
06:43
Kos unstoppable in remarkable 100m backstroke win
07:29
McKeown shines, sets 200m backstroke world record
07:03
Pallister shatters 800m freestyle world record
06:07
Casas finishes Toronto World Cup with 400m IM win
04:32
Jingyuan captures gold for China in parallel bars
03:28
Yulo captures vault gold at gymnastics worlds
05:25
Zhang claims first world title on balance beam
06:49
Malone wins second horizontal bar world title
06:53
Moltzan steams to 2nd in Soelden GS; Shiffrin 4th
08:57
Liu second to Glenn at ISU Grand Prix Cup of China
04:55
Douglass glides to 100m breaststroke title
04:28
Walsh dominates 50m butterfly once again
07:04
USA’s Casas shines in 200m IM victory in Toronto
05:38
O’Callaghan stuns for 200m world record in Toronto
05:47
Liu leads Cup of China following short program
10:25
Whittenburg finally captures elusive gold on rings
11:42
Nemour outclasses the field for bars world title
09:02
Yanming wins pommel horse title after tiebreaker
11:52
Melnikova adds vault gold to all-around title
11:57
Jarman, Whitehouse combine for 1-2 floor finish
04:44
Casas hangs on to win 100m individual medley
05:29
Walsh unstoppable in 100m individual medley win
06:13
Douglass glides to 200m breaststroke win
04:11
Liendo smashes 100m butterfly world record
05:16
Smith dominates in 200m women’s butterfly final
06:17
Kos flies to new 200m backstroke WR in Toronto
04:11
McKeown edges Walsh to win women’s 50 backstroke
06:58
Foster swims to clinical 400m free win in Toronto
04:25
Liu relives the best moment of her career
Latest Clips
01:45
Breaking down the CFB coaching carousel
02:05
Liverpool must face ‘reality’ of their situation
02:57
Slot reflects on ‘disappointing performance’
06:34
PL Update: Brentford add to Liverpool’s misery
11:26
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Liverpool Matchweek 9
55
Liverpool stumble, lose fourth-straight PL match
01:05
Salah’s strike gives Liverpool late hope
05:37
Thiago’s penalty gives Brentford 3-1 lead
01:07
Kerkez gives Liverpool lifeline against Brentford
01:06
Schade slots home Brentford’s second v. Liverpool
03:38
Amorim: Manchester United ‘are improving’
13:29
Extended HLs: Man United v. Brighton Matchweek 9
01:18
Ouattara volleys Brentford 1-0 ahead of Liverpool
01:37
Cunha overjoyed with first goal for Man United
01:58
Man United ‘feels different’ after 4-2 win
01:24
Mbeumo rockets Man United 4-2 in front of Brighton
42
Kostoulas heads Brighton within one of Man United
51
Welbeck’s incredible free-kick gives Brighton life
01:25
Mbeumo nets Man United’s third against Brighton
10:06
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Fulham Matchweek 9
01:06
Casemiro’s deflected shot doubles Man Utd’s lead
01:27
Cunha curls Manchester United ahead of Brighton
12:37
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 3
01:57
Sunderland showed ‘a lot of character’ v. Chelsea
10:58
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Sunderland Matchweek 9
01:55
Reactions from Sunderland’s shock win over Chelsea
02:00
Guimaraes’ 90th-minute strike gives Newcastle lead
01:48
Talbi stuns Chelsea with 93rd-minute winner
01:26
Lukic heads Fulham level with Newcastle
01:05
Murphy’s press gives Newcastle 1-0 lead
