 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hugh Freeze
Auburn fires coach Hugh Freeze following 12th loss in his last 15 SEC games
nbc_golf_maybankfinalrd_251102.jpg
James Morrison was prepared for HotelPlanner finale to be last start; then he won, securing DPWT return
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
Kyle Tucker
MLB Free Agent Rankings 2025-26: Kyle Tucker, Dylan Cease, Bo Bichette, Alex Bregman headline Top 100 list

Top Clips

nbc_nas_hamlinemotional_251102.jpg
Hamlin emotional when discussing Gibbs family
nbc_nas_sweeneyintros_251102.jpg
Sweeney helps introduce Championship 4
nbc_pl_lowedown_251102.jpg
Lowe Down: ‘I was disappointed for Thomas Frank’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hugh Freeze
Auburn fires coach Hugh Freeze following 12th loss in his last 15 SEC games
nbc_golf_maybankfinalrd_251102.jpg
James Morrison was prepared for HotelPlanner finale to be last start; then he won, securing DPWT return
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
Kyle Tucker
MLB Free Agent Rankings 2025-26: Kyle Tucker, Dylan Cease, Bo Bichette, Alex Bregman headline Top 100 list

Top Clips

nbc_nas_hamlinemotional_251102.jpg
Hamlin emotional when discussing Gibbs family
nbc_nas_sweeneyintros_251102.jpg
Sweeney helps introduce Championship 4
nbc_pl_lowedown_251102.jpg
Lowe Down: ‘I was disappointed for Thomas Frank’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Malinin records highest free skate score ever

November 2, 2025 02:24 PM
Ilia Malinin secured the highest free skate score ever with a 228.97 at Skate Canada, breaking his own record from when he won his first world title in Montreal, Canada in 2024.

Related Videos

levito.jpg
08:16
Levito finishes second at Skate Canada
figs_for_mpx.jpg
08:27
Tennell claims fourth at Skate Canada after free
oly_fsmen_iliamalininshort_251101.jpg
05:22
Malinin dominates short program at Skate Canada
oly_fswom_canada_levito_251031.jpg
05:44
Levito in 2nd after short program at Skate Canada
oly_fswom_canada_tennell_251031.jpg
06:00
Tennell shines in short program in Saskatchewan
coynehh.jpg
02:25
Hometown Hopefuls: Back to Kendall Coyne Schofield
oly_asmgs_soelden_odermatt_251026.jpg
05:29
Odermatt beats out Schwarz in first World Cup race
oly_smw200im_day3v2_251025.jpg
07:25
Walsh overwhelms for convincing 200m IM victory
oly_swm200f_day3_251025.jpg
06:46
Hobson nets triple crown with 200m freestyle win
oly_sww100f_day3_251025.jpg
05:59
Douglass’ sub-50 sets world record in 100m free
oly_swm200br_day3_251025.jpg
08:00
Corbeau ends Toronto World Cup with triple crown
oly_swm100bk_day3_251025.jpg
06:43
Kos unstoppable in remarkable 100m backstroke win
oly_sww200bk_day3_251025.jpg
07:29
McKeown shines, sets 200m backstroke world record
oly_sww100bu_day3v2_251025.jpg
05:02
Walsh runs away with 100m butterfly in Toronto
oly_sww800f_day3_251025.jpg
07:03
Pallister shatters 800m freestyle world record
oly_swm400im_day3_251025.jpg
06:07
Casas finishes Toronto World Cup with 400m IM win
oly_gampb_zoujingyuan_251025.jpg
04:32
Jingyuan captures gold for China in parallel bars
oly_gamv_carlosyulo_251025.jpg
03:28
Yulo captures vault gold at gymnastics worlds
oly_gawbb_zhangqingying_251025.jpg
05:25
Zhang claims first world title on balance beam
oly_gamhb_brodymalone_251025.jpg
06:49
Malone wins second horizontal bar world title
1920x1080_PaulaMoltzanR.jpg
06:53
Moltzan steams to 2nd in Soelden GS; Shiffrin 4th
oly_fswom_alysaliufree_251025.jpg
08:57
Liu second to Glenn at ISU Grand Prix Cup of China
oly_sww100br_toronto_douglass_251024.jpg
04:55
Douglass glides to 100m breaststroke title
oly_sww50bu_toronto_walsh_251024.jpg
04:28
Walsh dominates 50m butterfly once again
oly_swm200im_toronto_casas_251024.jpg
07:04
USA’s Casas shines in 200m IM victory in Toronto
oly_sww200f_toronto_ocallaghan_251024.jpg
05:38
O’Callaghan stuns for 200m world record in Toronto
oly_fswom_chinagp_liushort_251024.jpg
05:47
Liu leads Cup of China following short program
oly_gamrn_worlds_whittenburg_251024.jpg
10:25
Whittenburg finally captures elusive gold on rings
oly_gawub_worlds_nemour_251024.jpg
11:42
Nemour outclasses the field for bars world title
oly_gamph_worlds_hong_251024.jpg
09:02
Yanming wins pommel horse title after tiebreaker

Latest Clips

nbc_nas_hamlinemotional_251102.jpg
02:31
Hamlin emotional when discussing Gibbs family
nbc_nas_sweeneyintros_251102.jpg
04:56
Sweeney helps introduce Championship 4
nbc_pl_lowedown_251102.jpg
05:37
Lowe Down: ‘I was disappointed for Thomas Frank’
nbc_pl_plupdate_251102.jpg
08:15
PL Update: Haaland, City pick apart Cherries
nbc_pl_forcefeeding_251102.jpg
03:54
Neville, Dixon try different American foods
nbc_pl_pepintvw_251102.jpg
03:05
Guardiola shares takeaways from win v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_haalandintvw_251102.jpg
01:53
Haaland discusses importance of win over Cherries
nbc_pl_mcboustudioreax_251102.jpg
02:06
Can Haaland, Man City put pressure on Arsenal?
nbc_pl_mcvbouehl_251102.jpg
14:59
Extended HLs: Man City v. Bournemouth Matchweek 10
nbc_pl_mcthirdgoal_251102.jpg
01:15
O’Reilly slots home Man City’s third v. Cherries
nbc_golf_maybankfinalrd_251102.jpg
13:19
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Final Round
nbc_pl_mcsecondgoal_251102.jpg
01:25
Haaland’s brace gives Man City lead v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_boufirstgoal_251102.jpg
02:00
Adams nets Bournemouth’s equalizer against City
nbc_pl_mcfirstgoal_251102.jpg
01:40
Haaland fires Man City in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_westhamvnewcastleehlv2_251102.jpg
15:16
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Newcastle Matchweek 10
GettyImages-2244160323_copy.jpg
02:19
West Ham upset ‘lethargic’ Newcastle
nbc_pl_westhamfinalgoal_251102.jpg
01:12
Soucek seals West Ham’s 3-1 win over Newcastle
nbc_pl_westhamsecondgoal_251102.jpg
01:08
Botman’s own goal gives West Ham shock 2-1 lead
nbc_pl_whfirstgoal_251102.jpg
01:20
Paqueta blasts West Ham level with Newcastle
nbc_pl_newcastlefirstgoal_251102.jpg
01:36
Murphy drills Newcastle 1-0 in front of West Ham
nbc_nba_flaggtalk_251102.jpg
04:11
Flagg’s development tests Dallas’ timeline
nbc_nba_digitalhit_251102.jpg
01:06
Cunningham, Duren guide Detroit past Dallas
nbc_pl_spursconvo_251102.jpg
05:35
Unpacking potential rift between Frank, Spurs
nbc_pl_vitorperiera_251102.jpg
03:10
Wolves sack Pereira after winless start
nbc_nba_dalvsdet_251101.jpg
02:01
HLs: Pistons take down Mavericks in Mexico City
Duren_MPX.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Duren dunks everything vs. Mavericks
nbc_nba_dalvsdet_cadeintv_251101.jpg
01:25
Cunningham feels the trust with Pistons
nbc_cfb_psuouhl_251101.jpg
04:29
Highlights: Sayin and Ohio State stomp Penn State
MichiganvsPurdueMPX.jpg
04:59
HLs: Marshall powers Michigan to win vs. Purdue
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_251101.jpg
01:46
SMU, Mississippi State lead top Week 10 showings