Top News

Championship Series - New York Yankees v Cleveland Guardians - Game 4
Yankees get to Guardians closer Clase again, score 2 runs in 9th to win 8-6 and take 3-1 ALCS lead
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
Isabeau Levito, Bradie Tennell connect again in Skate America short program
Shriners Children's Open 2024 - Round Two
Taylor Pendrith avoids biggest winds in Vegas, stays in front with long weekend ahead

Top Clips

malinin.jpg
Malinin ‘still in shock’ over Montreal performance
nbc_hockey_ndalaskahl_241018.jpg
Highlights: Notre dame defeats Alaska 4-1
nbc_golf_shrinersrd2_241018.jpg
Highlights: Shriners Children’s Open, Round 2

Levito leads after short program at Skate America

October 18, 2024 11:13 PM
American Isabeau Levito scored a 68.43 in the short program to take the lead at 2024 Skate America in Allen, Texas.