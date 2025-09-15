 Skip navigation
Seattle Storm v Las Vegas Aces - Game One
Aces beat Storm 102-77 in playoff opener after winning final 16 regular-season games
WNBA: Playoffs-Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream
Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard score 20 apiece, Dream beat Fever 80-68 in Game 1 of WNBA playoffs
Mondo Duplantis
Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for 14th time for World Championship three-peat

nbc_wnba_suntopplays_250915.jpg
Highlights: Liberty win game one in playoff opener
oly_atmpv_worlds_final_250915.jpg
Duplantis breaks pole vault world record again
johnson_mpx.jpg
Johnson experiencing ‘growing pains’ as new HC

Kerr moves on to 1500m final, endures finish fall

September 15, 2025 09:00 AM
Defending 1500m world champion Josh Kerr clinched his chance at a repeat title in Tokyo, making it through his semifinal in a time of 3:35.53 and withstanding a fall at the finish line.

oly_atmpv_worlds_final_250915.jpg
09:34
Duplantis breaks pole vault world record again
oly_atw100h_kambundjifinal_250915.jpg
05:45
Kambundji stuns in 100m hurdles; Stark nabs bronze
oly_atm110h_hollowayheat_250915.jpg
04:40
Holloway struggles to qualify for 110mH semifinals
warholmheatreplacer.jpg
05:03
Warholm third in 400mH heat, qualifies for semis
oly_atm110h_tinchheat_250915.jpg
03:59
Tinch qualifies for 110mH semifinals at worlds
benjaminheatreplacer.jpg
04:57
Benjamin wins 400mH heat, records 2nd-fastest time
oly_atm100_interviews_250914.jpg
02:05
Seville, Lyles react to 1st and 3rd-place finishes
oly_atw100_fraserpryceinterview_250914.jpg
01:21
Fraser-Pryce running off into the sunset at worlds
oly_atw100_usainterviews_250914.jpg
04:26
Jefferson-Wooden, Richardson analyze 100m final
oly_atwlj_daviswoodhallfinal_250914.jpg
06:49
Davis-Woodhall world lead yields gold in long jump
oly_atm10k_gressierfinal_250914.jpg
07:46
Gressier rides season’s best to 10,000m worlds win
oly_atm100_sevillefinal_250914.jpg
09:59
Jamaica’s Seville, Thompson 1-2 in 100m; Lyles 3rd
oly_atw100_jeffersonwoodenfinal_250914.jpg
04:35
Jefferson-Wooden wins 100m with CR at worlds
oly_atwds_allmanfinal_250914.jpg
05:07
Allman outclasses field for first world title
oly_atw100_richardsonMJWsemi_250914_v2.jpg
09:28
Sha’Carri in final on time; Jefferson-Wooden leads
oly_atw400_paulinoheat_250914.jpg
03:48
Paulino wins 400m heat, sets fourth-fastest time
oly_atw400_mclaughlinheat_250914.jpg
04:43
McLaughlin-Levrone reaches 400m semis at worlds
oly_atwmar_worlds_jepchirchir_250914.jpg
15:43
Jepchirchir battles Assefa in thrilling marathon
oly_atmxr_worlds_final_250913.jpg
10:47
U.S. sets championship record for mixed 4x400 gold
oly_atmsp_worlds_final_250913.jpg
11:41
Crouser makes history with shot put world title
oly_atw10k_worlds_beatricechebet_250913.jpg
08:57
Chebet pulls away for 10,000m world title in Tokyo
oly_atm100_worlds_kennybednarekheatv2_250913.jpg
04:26
Bednarek advances to 100m semis with heat win
oly_atm100_worlds_noahlylesheat_250913.jpg
04:41
Lyles turns it on for 100m heat win, reaches semis
oly_atm100_worlds_kishanethompsonheat_250913.jpg
03:22
Thompson victorious in men’s 100m heat at worlds
oly_atw100_worlds_julienalfredheat_250913.jpg
04:17
Alfred qualifies for 100m semis with top time
oly_atw100_worlds_fraserpryceheat_250913.jpg
03:26
Fraser-Pryce qualifies for 100m semis at worlds
oly_atw100_worlds_shacarriheat_250913.jpg
04:02
Richardson runs season’s best to win 100m heat
oly_atwlj_worlds_taraqualifier_250913.jpg
01:51
Davis-Woodhall tops long jump qualifying at worlds
oly_atw100_jeffersonwoodenworlds_250913.jpg
04:14
Jefferson-Wooden third-fastest in 100m heats
oly_atm1500_worlds_previewv3.jpg
03:05
Hocker, Ingebrigtsen, Laros headline worlds 1500m

nbc_csu_hunter_250915.jpg
03:15
Simms: Hunter not drafted to be okay in 2 phases
nbc_wnba_suntopplays_250915.jpg
03:40
Highlights: Liberty win game one in playoff opener
johnson_mpx.jpg
03:51
Johnson experiencing ‘growing pains’ as new HC
nbc_pft_steelers_250915.jpg
02:14
Steelers hurt by special teams issues in Week 2
simms_colts.jpg
03:57
All the pieces are coming together for Colts
nbc_pft_jagsconvo_250915.jpg
07:21
How Lawrence, Coen have meshed through two weeks
nbc_pft_jagsbengals_250915.jpg
17:00
Bengals have been ‘outplayed’ despite 2-0 record
nbc_pft_mnfpreview_250915.jpg
01:27
Week 2 MNF preview: Bucs-Texans, Chargers-Raiders
nbc_pft_joeburrownews_250915.jpg
02:01
Report: Burrow to have toe surgery, will miss time
nbc_pft_billsjets_250915.jpg
02:11
Bills were on ‘another level’ compared to Jets
nbc_pft_macjones_250915.jpg
03:35
Jones leads 49ers to road win in Purdy’s absence
nbc_pft_ravensbrowns_250915.jpg
04:02
Ravens, Lamar ‘took care of business’ vs. Browns
nbc_pft_dolphinspatriots_250915.jpg
03:58
Dolphins on ‘unsustainable trajectory’ at 0-2
nbc_pft_snfrecap_250915.jpg
04:26
Vikings ‘undermined’ Week 1 success with SNF loss
nbc_pft_giantscowboys_250915.jpg
16:36
NYG let win vs. DAL ‘slip through their hands’
nbc_pft_hurts_250915.jpg
06:06
Eagles haven’t hit stride despite 2-0 start
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_250915.jpg
01:42
Chiefs ‘need’ to trade for Dolphins’ Hill
nbc_pft_chiefsdiscussion_250915.jpg
10:50
Chiefs have little ‘room for error’ at 0-2
nbc_simms_hyundai_250914.jpg
10:25
Give Me the Headlines: ‘Baltimore block party’
nbc_simms_cowboysgiants_250914.jpg
08:39
Cowboys outlast Giants in overtime thriller
nbc_simms_eagleschiefs_250914.jpg
10:41
Chiefs fall to Eagles in Super Bowl rematch
nbc_psnff_notableinjuries_250915.jpg
01:56
Notable Week 2 injuries: Burrow, Fields and more
nbc_psnff_atlpenixint_250914.jpg
07:59
Penix: Falcons do ‘whatever it takes to win’
nbc_psnff_vikingsqbangle_250914.jpg
02:46
Did Vikings make right choice with McCarthy?
nbc_psnff_atlmindisc_250914.jpg
04:20
Harrison: ‘I like where the Falcons are headed’
nbc_snf_atlminlites_250914.jpg
52
Highlights: Falcons win FG frenzy vs. Vikings
ATLPostgame.jpg
02:10
Romo jokes with Floyd, Robinson after Falcons’ win
nbc_snf_atlallgeiertd_250914.jpg
44
Allgeier secures Falcons’ first TD vs. Vikings
nbc_fnia_lionsbears_250914.jpg
02:24
Lions bounce back in dominant win vs. Bears
SpeedRoundWeek2.jpg
02:53
Speed Round: Impressive wins, bad losses of Week 2