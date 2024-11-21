Shiffrin's 1st Killington WC win comes in 2016 SL

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 01 Anaheim TV Schedule.JPG
NBC Sports, SuperMotocross League announce 2025 TV schedule
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: World Series-New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers
Juan Soto Watch: Top suitors, contract projections, latest news and rumors regarding top MLB free agent
Frederik Andersen
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen is set to miss 8-12 weeks with knee surgery

Top Clips

nbc_dps_dpongenoauriemma_241121.jpg
Auriemma will hold wins record for a ‘long time’
nbc_roto_btebimsnf_241121.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Eagles at Rams on Week 12 SNF
nbc_roto_btebimmnf_241121.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Ravens at Chargers on MNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 01 Anaheim TV Schedule.JPG
NBC Sports, SuperMotocross League announce 2025 TV schedule
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: World Series-New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers
Juan Soto Watch: Top suitors, contract projections, latest news and rumors regarding top MLB free agent
Frederik Andersen
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen is set to miss 8-12 weeks with knee surgery

Top Clips

nbc_dps_dpongenoauriemma_241121.jpg
Auriemma will hold wins record for a ‘long time’
nbc_roto_btebimsnf_241121.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Eagles at Rams on Week 12 SNF
nbc_roto_btebimmnf_241121.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Ravens at Chargers on MNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Shiffrin's 1st Killington WC win comes in 2016 SL

November 21, 2024 12:58 PM
Mikaela Shiffrin's first victory in Killington, Vermont on home soil came during the women's slalom event in 2016.