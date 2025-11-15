Team Casper grabs Game 1 over Team Shuster

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_bermudard2_251114.jpg
Adam Hadwin maintains one-shot lead entering weekend at Butterfield Bermuda
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
nbc_golf_annikard2hls_251114.jpg
Linn Grant, Grace Kim lead Annika as Nelly Korda makes charge
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
North Carolina v UCLA
Betts’ 20 points, 10 rebounds power No. 3 UCLA past No. 11 North Carolina

Top Clips

nbc_mcbb_umesvscrei_251114.jpg
Highlights: Creighton blows out UMES
nbc_nba_rocketstrailblazers_251114.jpg
Highlights: Durant, Rockets thrash Trail Blazers
nbc_nba_pistons76ers_251114.jpg
Highlights: DET late heroics seal win vs. PHI

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_bermudard2_251114.jpg
Adam Hadwin maintains one-shot lead entering weekend at Butterfield Bermuda
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
nbc_golf_annikard2hls_251114.jpg
Linn Grant, Grace Kim lead Annika as Nelly Korda makes charge
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
North Carolina v UCLA
Betts’ 20 points, 10 rebounds power No. 3 UCLA past No. 11 North Carolina

Top Clips

nbc_mcbb_umesvscrei_251114.jpg
Highlights: Creighton blows out UMES
nbc_nba_rocketstrailblazers_251114.jpg
Highlights: Durant, Rockets thrash Trail Blazers
nbc_nba_pistons76ers_251114.jpg
Highlights: DET late heroics seal win vs. PHI

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Team Casper grabs Game 1 over Team Shuster

November 14, 2025 11:35 PM
In Game 1 of the men’s final for the U.S. Olympic Curling Trials, Team Casper was able to seal the win in a tight contest against Team Shuster.

Related Videos

loubineaud_wr_251114_raw.jpg
07:52
Loubineaud dashes to dominant 5000m world record
dawson_5000m_ar_251114.jpg
07:29
Dawson breaks his own 5000m American record at SLC
oly_cuwom_finalsgame1_251114.jpg
08:38
Team Peterson surges by Cousins in curling trials
para_cumix_trials_game1_251114.jpg
06:23
Dwyer/Emt move closer to Paralympic qualification
oly_frmhp_wiselookback_final.jpg
05:13
Wise recalls halfpipe from Sochi, PyeongChang
oly_sbwss_zsslookback_FINAL.jpg
05:08
How Sadowski-Synnott made history at Beijing 2022
Oly_gtm_padillaroutine_251109.jpg
03:19
Padilla makes U.S. history at trampoline worlds
oly_fsmen_japan_kagiyamafree_251108.jpg
09:25
Kagiyama’s free skate wins 4th NHK Trophy title
oly_fswom_japan_sakamoto_251107.jpg
07:29
Sakamoto takes commanding lead at NHK Trophy
oly_cu_wickedpromo.jpg
30
Curlers Thiesse and Dropkin spellbound by Erivo
oly_fs_liuwickedpromo.jpg
29
Liu defies gravity in ‘Wicked’ winter wonderland
oly_fsmen_malininfreeskatewin_251102.jpg
08:16
Malinin records highest free skate score ever
levito.jpg
08:16
Levito finishes second at Skate Canada
figs_for_mpx.jpg
08:27
Tennell claims fourth at Skate Canada after free
oly_fsmen_iliamalininshort_251101.jpg
05:22
Malinin dominates short program at Skate Canada
oly_fswom_canada_levito_251031.jpg
05:44
Levito in 2nd after short program at Skate Canada
oly_fswom_canada_tennell_251031.jpg
06:00
Tennell shines in short program in Saskatchewan
coynehh.jpg
02:25
Hometown Hopefuls: Back to Kendall Coyne Schofield
oly_asmgs_soelden_odermatt_251026.jpg
05:29
Odermatt beats out Schwarz in first World Cup race
oly_smw200im_day3v2_251025.jpg
07:25
Walsh overwhelms for convincing 200m IM victory
oly_swm200f_day3_251025.jpg
06:46
Hobson nets triple crown with 200m freestyle win
oly_sww100f_day3_251025.jpg
05:59
Douglass’ sub-50 sets world record in 100m free
oly_swm200br_day3_251025.jpg
08:00
Corbeau ends Toronto World Cup with triple crown
oly_swm100bk_day3_251025.jpg
06:43
Kos unstoppable in remarkable 100m backstroke win
oly_sww200bk_day3_251025.jpg
07:29
McKeown shines, sets 200m backstroke world record
oly_sww100bu_day3v2_251025.jpg
05:02
Walsh runs away with 100m butterfly in Toronto
oly_sww800f_day3_251025.jpg
07:03
Pallister shatters 800m freestyle world record
oly_swm400im_day3_251025.jpg
06:07
Casas finishes Toronto World Cup with 400m IM win
oly_gampb_zoujingyuan_251025.jpg
04:32
Jingyuan captures gold for China in parallel bars
oly_gamv_carlosyulo_251025.jpg
03:28
Yulo captures vault gold at gymnastics worlds

Latest Clips

nbc_mcbb_umesvscrei_251114.jpg
03:21
Highlights: Creighton blows out UMES
nbc_nba_rocketstrailblazers_251114.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Durant, Rockets thrash Trail Blazers
nbc_nba_pistons76ers_251114.jpg
01:59
Highlights: DET late heroics seal win vs. PHI
nbc_mcbb_arizvsucla_251114.jpg
04:56
Highlights: Arizona wins battle vs. UCLA
nbc_mcbb_arizvsucla_arizplayerintv_251114.jpg
01:22
Bradley, Dell’Orso lead Arizona over UCLA
nbc_mcbb_arizvsucla_lloydintv_251114.jpg
01:12
Lloyd, Arizona add to resume with UCLA win
nbc_nba_magicnets_251114.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Magic defeat Nets, extend win streak
usc_mpx.jpg
04:56
Highlights: USC pulls away from Illinois State
nbc_nba_chavsmil_251114.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Bucks take down Hornets in OT
nbc_nba_sacvsmil_251114.jpg
01:52
Highlights: Edwards shines for MIN in win vs. SAC
nbc_cbb_freshmenreportv2_251114.jpg
02:02
Is this freshman class the greatest ever?
nbc_mcbb_arizvsucla_kareemintv_251114.jpg
04:52
Kareem shares his memories of Walton
nbc_nba_lalvsnop_251114.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Reaves, Doncic lead LAL past NO
nbc_nba_miavsnyk_251114.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Towns, Knicks outlast Heat
nbc_cbb_uscpostgameintvs_251114.jpg
01:41
Rice celebrates triple-double with USC teammates
nbc_hoc_michiganstnotredame_251114.jpg
06:55
HLs: Notre Dame drops fifth straight vs. No. 1 MSU
oly_fsmen_jasonbrown_251114.jpg
06:38
Brown delights Skate America crowd with Riverdance
nbc_golf_schwabrd2_251114.jpg
07:55
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2
nbc_golf_jtsurgery_251114.jpg
03:12
Thomas has no return timeline after back surgery
nbc_golf_bermudard2_251114.jpg
08:41
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 2
nbacupbucksmascot.jpg
04:44
Should basketball fans be excited for NBA Cup?
nbc_roto_paolo_251114.jpg
01:30
Banchero out of Friday’s lineup with groin strain
nbc_roto_johnson_251114.jpg
01:24
Johnson ‘approaching superstar status’ for Hawks
nbc_roto_zionwilliamson_251114.jpg
01:24
Zion’s eventual return to impact Queen in fantasy
nbc_dps_patriotsjetsrecap_251114.jpg
07:09
Patriots continue to impress during winning streak
nbc_nba_questions_251114.jpg
09:52
Which teams could trade for Kings star Sabonis?
nbc_roto_genosmith_251114.jpg
01:27
Raiders’ Smith not on injury report vs. Cowboys
nbc_nba_jerseys_251114.jpg
09:54
Ranking 2025-26 NBA City Edition jerseys: Part 2
nbc_nba_draftkings_251114.jpg
04:52
Bet on Castle to hit assists over against Warriors
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251114.jpg
03:10
Smith, Marks are best bets for NFL Week 11