MLB: JUL 24 Giants at Dodgers
Giants place pitchers Robbie Ray and Jordan Hicks on the injured list
2024 US Open - Day 2
Longest U.S. Open match in modern history: Dan Evans outlasts Karen Khachanov
TOUR Championship - Preview Day One
Tour Championship: Round 1 tee times, pairings and how to watch

Snedeker: 'Full circle' to win Payne Stewart Award
Snedeker: ‘Full circle’ to win Payne Stewart Award
nbc_pff_fresmichwk1_240827.jpg
Previewing Michigan v. Fresno State Week 1 matchup
Bet it in a Minute: UGA-Clemson, PSU-WVU Week 1
Bet it in a Minute: UGA-Clemson, PSU-WVU Week 1

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
MLB: JUL 24 Giants at Dodgers
Giants place pitchers Robbie Ray and Jordan Hicks on the injured list
2024 US Open - Day 2
Longest U.S. Open match in modern history: Dan Evans outlasts Karen Khachanov
TOUR Championship - Preview Day One
Tour Championship: Round 1 tee times, pairings and how to watch

nbc_golf_snedekerspeech_240827.jpg
Snedeker: ‘Full circle’ to win Payne Stewart Award
nbc_pff_fresmichwk1_240827.jpg
Previewing Michigan v. Fresno State Week 1 matchup
nbc_cfb_bet_ugauconnpennst_240827.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: UGA-Clemson, PSU-WVU Week 1

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ducks ready to take Big Ten football 'by storm'

August 27, 2024 09:14 PM
With Dillon Gabriel leading Oregon's high-flying offense, Dan Lanning and the Ducks aim to deliver on massive expectations with a statement first season in the Big Ten Conference.