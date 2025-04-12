 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Colorado Avalanche
Landeskog ‘excited about what the future looks like’ after playing in first game in three years
MLB: San Diego Padres at Athletics
Severino set to face former teammates in Athletics’ series finale against Mets
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers
Freddie Freeman returns to Dodgers’ lineup after missing nine games with shower ankle injury

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlgoal2_250412.jpg
Malen drills Villa 2-0 in front of Southampton
nbc_pl_avlgoal_250412.jpg
Watkins volleys Aston Villa ahead of Southampton
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_250412.jpg
Pedro gives Brighton 2-1 lead v. Leicester City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Colorado Avalanche
Landeskog ‘excited about what the future looks like’ after playing in first game in three years
MLB: San Diego Padres at Athletics
Severino set to face former teammates in Athletics’ series finale against Mets
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers
Freddie Freeman returns to Dodgers’ lineup after missing nine games with shower ankle injury

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlgoal2_250412.jpg
Malen drills Villa 2-0 in front of Southampton
nbc_pl_avlgoal_250412.jpg
Watkins volleys Aston Villa ahead of Southampton
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_250412.jpg
Pedro gives Brighton 2-1 lead v. Leicester City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Ferrand-Prevot discusses Paris-Roubaix Femmes win

April 12, 2025 11:06 AM
Pauline Ferrand-Prevot describes her emotions after becoming the first French winner of the Paris-Roubaix Femmes, explaining what went into her impressive victory.

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_avlgoal2_250412.jpg
01:12
Malen drills Villa 2-0 in front of Southampton
nbc_pl_avlgoal_250412.jpg
01:52
Watkins volleys Aston Villa ahead of Southampton
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_250412.jpg
04:34
Pedro gives Brighton 2-1 lead v. Leicester City
nbc_pl_lcgoal1_250412.jpg
01:28
Mavididi nets Leicester’s equalizer v. Brighton
nbc_pl_mcvcphlv2_250412.jpg
11:14
Extended HLs: Man City v. Crystal Palace MWK 32
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_250412.jpg
02:50
Pedro’s penalty puts Brighton ahead of Leicester
nbc_pl_debruyneintv_250412.jpg
01:18
De Bruyne focused on top 5 finish for Man City
nbc_rugby_fravwalhl_250412.jpg
18:02
Six Nations highlights: France 42, Wales 12
nbc_pl_mcvcpreax_250412.jpg
02:00
Takeaways from City’s stunning comeback v. Palace
nbc_pl_mcgoaloreily_250412.jpg
01:21
O’Reilly strikes Man City 5-2 up over Palace
nbc_pl_mcgoalmcatee_250412.jpg
01:41
McAtee makes it 4-2 for Man City v. Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_mcgoalkovacic_250412.jpg
01:33
Kovacic completes City’s comeback to make it 3-2
nbc_pl_goalmc2cp2_250412.jpg
01:30
Marmoush brings Man City level with Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_goalmc1cp2_250412.jpg
02:17
De Bruyne’s free kick gives City life v. Palace
nbc_pl_stateofpl_250412.jpg
04:38
Neville: Premier League becoming too ‘robotic’
nbc_pl_goalcp2mc0_250412.jpg
01:17
Richards heads Palace 2-0 ahead of Manchester City
nbc_pl_goalcp1mc0_250412.jpg
01:30
Eze slots home Palace’s opener against Man City
truckseriesbristol.jpg
09:46
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol
rory_site.jpg
07:20
‘Resilient’ round has Rory poised to buck history
nbc_imsa_vanthoorintrv_250411.jpg
01:43
Vanthoor: ‘It’s good to be in pole’ at Long Beach
longbeachgrandprix.jpg
08:14
HLs: IMSA Grand Prix of Long Beach 2025 qualifying
nbc_golf_roryreax_250411.jpg
02:22
McGinley: Multiple major wins in Rory’s future
nbc_golf_langerintv_250411.jpg
01:40
Langer bummed by MC, but a ‘day of celebration’
nbc_golf_gcpodworkday_250411.jpg
03:34
Masters is blown wide open: ‘Someone has to blink’
nbc_golf_hattonintv_250411.jpg
01:05
Hatton laments putting, ‘ridiculous’ tap-in miss
nbc_golf_lf_brysonintv_250411.jpg
01:57
Bryson: Kinematic sequence in swing is clicking
nbc_golf_lf_scottiepresser_250411.jpg
01:43
Scheffler: Not as sharp Friday, conditions tough
nbc_golf_lf_rosepresser_250411.jpg
01:47
Rose: In ‘great position’ leading Masters after 36
nbc_golf_lf_rorypresser_250411.jpg
02:02
Rory explains how he bounced back mentally for 66
oly_bk3w_vanlithcompilation.jpg
03:32
Van Lith’s best moments from the Paris Olympics