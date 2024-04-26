 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ozzie Albies
Braves’ Ozzie Albies activated from injured list ahead of series vs. Guardians
The Masters - Preview Day 1
Cut Line: What we know - and want to know - about the Player Equity Program
Syndication: Florida Times-Union
2024 NFL Draft Day 2 Mock Draft: Adonai Mitchell, Ladd McConkey continue WR run

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_bowers_240426.jpg
Raiders ‘take right approach’ by drafting Bowers
nbc_bfa_herbert_240426.jpg
MIN, NE tried ‘shooting their shot’ for Herbert
nbc_bfa_drakemaye_240426.jpg
Maye is a ‘great fit’ for the Patriots

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ozzie Albies
Braves’ Ozzie Albies activated from injured list ahead of series vs. Guardians
The Masters - Preview Day 1
Cut Line: What we know - and want to know - about the Player Equity Program
Syndication: Florida Times-Union
2024 NFL Draft Day 2 Mock Draft: Adonai Mitchell, Ladd McConkey continue WR run

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_bowers_240426.jpg
Raiders ‘take right approach’ by drafting Bowers
nbc_bfa_herbert_240426.jpg
MIN, NE tried ‘shooting their shot’ for Herbert
nbc_bfa_drakemaye_240426.jpg
Maye is a ‘great fit’ for the Patriots

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

2024 NFL Draft takeaways: Lions steal CB Arnold

April 26, 2024 11:44 AM
Brother From Another discusses their favorite picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including the Detroit Lions stealing top cornerback Terrion Arnold late in the first round.
Up Next
nbc_bfa_bowers_240426.jpg
4:45
Raiders ‘take right approach’ by drafting Bowers
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_herbert_240426.jpg
6:07
MIN, NE tried ‘shooting their shot’ for Herbert
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_drakemaye_240426.jpg
7:52
Maye is a ‘great fit’ for the Patriots
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_jjmccarthy_240426.jpg
5:53
Vikings’ McCarthy ‘is winning the QB game of life’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_calebwilliams_240426.jpg
8:55
Bears design ‘bust-free blueprint’ for Williams
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_maliknabers_240426.jpg
3:53
Giants make Jones’ life easier with Nabers
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_bonix_240426.jpg
4:15
Broncos get their QB of the future in Nix
Now Playing
laiatulatuimage.jpg
10:44
Latu could be a ‘massive steal’ in 2024 NFL Draft
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_commanderspatriotsv2_240424.jpg
14:47
Commanders, Patriots facing critical QB decision
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_nbaofficiatingv2_240424.jpg
7:02
76ers, Knicks should be 1-1 series
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_knicksv2_240424.jpg
2:32
Knicks could be Celtics biggest obstacle to Finals
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_pacersbucksv2_240424.jpg
3:58
Are Bucks in trouble after dominant Pacers win?
Now Playing