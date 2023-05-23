 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals
Royals owner John Sherman envisions new stadium by 2027 or 2028 season
Iga Swiatek
Swiatek eases past Blinkova to reach her first grass semifinal ahead of Wimbledon
NHL: Player Headshots 2023
Blackhawks acquire Corey Perry from Lightning, adding more experience to Bedard-led rebuild

Top Clips

nbc_golf_betfred_round1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 1
nbc_dps_dponwembanyamaheight_230629.jpg
Patrick highlights Wembanyama’s rare height
nbc_dps_dpondomingogermanperfectgame_230629.jpg
Patrick: NYY’s German ‘wrong guy’ for perfect game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Brady blurs lines as broadcaster and owner

May 23, 2023 04:05 PM
Michael Holley and J.A. Adande have some questions about Tom Brady joining the Raiders as a minority owner.
nbc_bfa_lonzoball_230623.jpg
3:11
‘What’s the truth’ around Ball injury?
nbc_bfa_mystics_230623.jpg
6:35
How Monumental Sports investment impacts Mystics
nbc_bfa_cp3pooltrade_230623.jpg
19:06
Poole has been one piece of stability for Wizards
nbc_bfa_brandonmiller_230623.jpg
7:23
Should Hornets have drafted a ‘drama-free’ player?
nbc_bfa_scoot_230623.jpg
4:35
‘A decision needs to be made’ on Lillard
nbc_bfa_wemby_230623.jpg
8:47
Were NBA draft, Wembanyama pick anticlimactic?
nbc_bfa_helinfullv2_230622.jpg
9:10
Does reported CP3 trade signal return of Green?
nbc_bfa_goodmanfull_230622.jpg
9:25
Should NBA question Miller’s basketball IQ?
nbc_bfa_smartkptrade_230622.jpg
10:47
Porzingis helps BOS; How will Smart fit in MEM?
nbc_bfa_paulpooletrade_230622v2.jpg
8:14
Report: Warriors trade for CP3, send Poole to WAS
nbc_bfa_porzinigis_v3_230621.jpg
6:35
Is Porzingis the right fit in Boston?
nbc_bfa_brandonmiller_230621.jpg
6:01
Miller picks Paul George as his G.O.A.T.
