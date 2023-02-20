 Skip navigation
Does the NBA have a player movement issue?

February 20, 2023 04:12 PM
Vincent Goodwill joins Brother From Another to debate over players switching teams in the NBA so often, and if it has a lasting impact on that players' legacy.
